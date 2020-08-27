COVID-19 Latest: Central Texas Food Bank Hosts A Distribution Event Thursday Morning

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Aug. 27. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Food bank to host food distribution Thursday and Saturday morning

The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting food distribution events Thursday and Saturday for families facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-packed boxes of food are handed out via drive-thru. The food bank asks that people make space in their vehicle’s trunk before arriving.

Thursday’s distribution is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Toney Burger Stadium, 3200 Jones Rd., Austin. Cars can enter at the north side of the facility from the eastbound Highway 290 frontage road.

Saturday’s distribution is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker Ln., Austin.

More than 52,000 Texans applied for unemployment last week

New numbers out this morning show about 52,300 Texans applied for unemployment benefits last week. That's about 9,000 fewer claims than the week before.

Since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic started hitting the Texas economy hard, just about 3,494, 240 Texans have applied for first-time unemployment benefits.

Texas will not be contributing $100 a week to go along with $300 in additional weekly unemployment benefits President Donald Trump announced earlier this month.

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

