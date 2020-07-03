COVID-19 Latest: CommUnityCare Drive-Thru Testing Closed Over Holiday Weekend

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, July 3. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

CommUnityCare drive-thru testing closed over holiday weekend

CommUnityCare drive-thru testing locations will be closed over the Fourth of July weekend, starting Friday. Testing will resume on Monday.

“Our testing staff has been working outside, often in extreme heat, in full personal protective equipment since March and they’re exhausted – just like many other frontline health care workers,” CommUnityCare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alan Schalscha said in a press release. “We will take the holiday weekend to recharge, re-energize, and plan how we can continue to serve our community.”

COVID-19 test providers in the Austin area have been grappling with an increased demand for testing in recent weeks. CommUnityCare has had to shut down some of its sites early each day because they’ve reached capacity.

The network of health centers stopped offering drive-thru testing at two of its smaller locations this week (Pflugerville and William Cannon) and is now looking for new locations that can better handle the high turnout.

CommUnityCare also announced Thursday that they’ve had to stop testing asymptomatic people. Now, they’re reserving tests for people with symptoms, a known exposure to the virus or underlying conditions.

City offices, parks close for July 4 weekend

All Austin administrative offices and municipal facilities are closed today ahead of the Independence Day holiday Saturday. Trash, recycling and compost pick-up will remain on schedule Friday for Austin Resource Recovery customers.

The Austin Animal Center is closed today but will be open Saturday. Due to a spike in coronavirus cases, Austin has closed all parks, pools, recreational facilities and trails until Monday.

Park facilities and amenities — like pools, golf courses and playgrounds — will then stay closed after the holiday weekend because of the surge in coronavirus cases. Barton Creek and Bull Creek greenbelts will also stay closed.

Austin Public Health officials urge people to stay home for the Fourth of July to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The annual Austin Symphony July 4th Concert and Fireworks show is canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

