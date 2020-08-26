COVID-19 Latest: Fall Semester Begins At UT Austin

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Aug. 26. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Fall semester begins at UT Austin

​​UT Austin students start fall semester classes on Wednesday. The university is offering a mix of online, in-person and hybrid courses.

UT says it will administer more than 5,000 COVID-19 tests weekly, including testing students, faculty and staff who are asymptomatic. University officials encourage everyone to screen themselves daily for symptoms by using UT's Protect Texas Together app.

Face coverings are required when inside any UT building unless people are eating or drinking or are alone in a private office or dorm room. Personal hygiene products and sanitizing stations have been placed throughout campus. The university says it'll disinfect common areas frequently and provide employees with personal protective equipment.

In-person classes have been expanded throughout the day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and classroom capacity will be capped at 40% to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The number of undergraduate students living on-campus has been reduced to about 4,500 out of a capacity of 7,300. Dining halls are offering contactless service and packaging all meals in to-go containers.

— Dani Matias

Pflugerville reopens some park and library spaces this week

The City of Pflugerville will reopen some library and park areas on Friday as Austin-Travis County loosens some restrictions due to a plateau in coronavirus cases.

Lake Pflugerville Park, athletic fields, outdoor basketball courts and volleyball courts will reopen to the public.

Pflugerville’s public library courtyard will also reopen. All other areas are still closed. You can read more about the city's reopening plan at PflugervilleTX.gov.

