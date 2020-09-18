COVID-19 Latest: Food Distribution Planned For Saturday

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Sept. 18. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Emergency relief food distribution to take place Saturday

The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru food distribution for people in need on Saturday at the Travis County Expo Center.

Pre-packed boxes of food will be loaded into your car’s trunk, so the food bank asks that you make room before getting there.

The food distribution takes place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 7311 Decker Lane, Austin.

The food bank is also planning to host emergency relief food distributions on Sept. 24 at Toney Burger Stadium and Sept. 26 at Del Valle High School.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

