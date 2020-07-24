COVID-19 Latest: Formula 1 Cancels US Grand Prix Over Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, July 24. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Formula 1 cancels Austin race due to COVID-19 pandemic

The US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas will not happen this year.

Formula 1 Chairman and CEO Chase Carey announced Friday, "due to the fluid nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

Races in Brazil, Mexico and Canada scheduled for this year were also canceled. Formula 1 said local restrictions and "the importance of keeping communities and our colleagues safe" led to the decision to call off this year's races.

Bobby Epstein, the chairman of the Circuit of the Americas, the race track in southern Travis County that hosts the United States' only Formula 1 race, said the cancellation was "prudent, but painful."

"I'm disappointed for the fans, COTA employees, our community, and everyone in the Formula One paddock," Epstein said.

The closure will come at a big cost for the race track. Epstein said COTA planned on hosting its biggest event yet in 2020, and that deposits for tickets were up 250% from 2019.

