COVID-19 Latest: Free Testing In Leander, Food Distribution In Del Valle Happening Saturday

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Sept. 25. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Williamson County offers free COVID-19 testing in Leander on Saturday

Free, walk-up COVID-19 testing will be offered in Leander this Saturday.

The tests offered will be done with a cheek swab, so people should not eat, drink or use tobacco products for 20 minutes beforehand. No appointment is needed.

Testing will take place at the Leander Extended Opportunity Building at 300 S. West Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies last.

Testing will be open to all Texas residents, not only those in Williamson County.

Pflugerville moves COVID-19 testing site

Pflugerville's ​free, walk-up COVID-19 testing site is relocating. The site has been operating at the Pfield, but starting tomorrow, it's moving to 103 North Railroad Ave. in Pflugerville and will stay there for the rest of the year.

The site will operate Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, and will serve up to 300 people each day.

For information on how to access the site, visit PflugervilleTX.gov.

Emergency relief food distribution happening in Del Valle on Saturday

The Central Texas Food Bank is distributing food in Del Valle on Saturday to families financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency food boxes will be loaded directly into vehicles. Drivers are reminded to clear space in their trunks before arriving. Walk-ups are not allowed.

The drive-thru event will be held at Del Valle High School at 5201 Ross Road, Del Valle, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

