COVID-19 Latest: HAAM Hosts Virtual Fundraiser To Help Musicians Access Affordable Health Care

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Sept. 15. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

HAAM hosts virtual fundraiser to help Austin musicians access affordable health care

The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, or HAAM, which helps musicians in Central Texas access affordable health care, is launching its annual fundraiser Tuesday. HAAM Day – which has been moved online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic – will feature live music performances all day to raise money.

HAAM hopes to receive more than $600,000 in donations that'll go toward resources including primary care, dental care and mental health services. HAAM’s senior development officer Rikki Hardy said this year’s fundraiser provides more opportunity for musicians to get involved.

“If you recall in the past, HAAM Day was 240-plus musicians playing all over town, and sometimes we would run out of places for them to play to be honest, and so this is the first year where if a musician wants to be a part of HAAM Day, they can do it,” Hardy said.  

Four hours of the city-wide event will be broadcasted on Fox 7. More information can be found here.

— Dani Matias

Passenger traffic at Austin airport was down 75% in July

Passenger traffic at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is slowly rebounding  after steep declines prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic — but there’s still a long way to go to get to a full recovery. 

Passenger traffic was down 75% in July compared to July 2019. And from January to July, traffic was down close to 59% compared to the same time last year. 

JetBlue, Frontier and Delta airlines saw the steepest declines in July. The drop in passenger volume has a direct impact on the airport’s finances, leading to cuts and delays in some projects. It’s also meant companies that provide food and retail services have had to lay off employees or cut hours. And the airlines themselves say without more federal assistance, even more of their employees will be laid off. 

In a bright spot, air cargo traffic actually increased by 37% in July, matching a trend at other airports.

— Samuel King

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

