COVID-19 Latest: Health Official Raises Concern About Nursing Home Staffing, Resources

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, July 9. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Health officials worry about staffing, resources as cases rise at nursing homes and assisted living facilities

While young people have accounted for much of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, health officials are concerned about growing spread to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Cases in Travis County rose by 48 over the past week, compared to 30 the previous week and 10 the week before that.

COVID-19 has been far more deadly for the elderly in Travis County than for other groups. Health officials have received requests to send new strike teams with medical personnel to long-term care facilities in the county.

But Dr. Mark Escott, interim authority for Austin Public Health, told Austin City Council members Thursday that staffing has become a challenge across the board.

“There has been a draw of health care personnel to other parts of the state and other parts of the United States due to surge in other areas,” Escott said. “So the same resources we depended upon before, the same contractors are already deployed at other places.”

Austin Public Health is working with contractors and the state to find more resources. There’s also been discussion with Williamson and Hays counties to help find facilities to hold nursing home patients who have tested positive.

– Samuel King

Close to 3 million Texans have filed for unemployment since the pandemic started

New numbers this morning show 117,244 Texans applied for unemployment benefits last week — about 20,650 more new claims than the week before.

Since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic started hitting the Texas economy hard, just over 2,998,540 Texans have applied for first-time unemployment benefits.

Some people filing claims have had trouble getting through and are waiting for approval. The Texas Workforce Commission says the best time to call is early morning or weekends.

Nationwide, more than 1.3 million Americans applied for first-time unemployment last week. The total number of people who are receiving jobless benefits dropped 700,000 to 18 million, the Associated Press reports.

Central Texas Food Bank holds distribution event this morning in Austin

The Central Texas Food Bank is holding its first food distribution event of July today.

Families can receive emergency food boxes with grocery items including milk, produce and chicken or pork. Due to COVID-19, no walk-ups are allowed.

Drivers should make space in their vehicles before arriving. The event will be at Nelson Field on Berkman Drive off of 290 East from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If you can't make today's event, the food bank has a map of places where you can find food now.

COVID-19 Dashboards

