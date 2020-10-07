COVID-19 Latest: Here Are The Food And Face Mask Distributions Happening This Week

By 1 hour ago
  • Central Texas Food Bank volunteers distribute boxes of food during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Central Texas Food Bank volunteers distribute boxes of food during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Oct. 7. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Here’s where you can get free masks and hand sanitizer this week

Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare and Central Health have been giving out free personal protective equipment to neighborhoods with high COVID-19 positivity rates. Face masks, educational materials and hand sanitizer will be available Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday this week.

Wednesday’s event is from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Turner Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr., Austin. Thursday’s is from 9 to 11 a.m. at Manor City Hall, 105 E. Eggleston St., Manor. And Saturday’s is from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle.

Emergency relief food distribution happening Thursday

The Central Texas Food Bank is distributing food to people financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The next drive-thru event is on Thursday from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker Lane, Austin.

Pre-packed food boxes are loaded directly into your vehicle. Organizers ask that you make room in your car’s trunk before arriving.

More food distributions happening this month:

  • Saturday, Oct. 24 at Del Valle High School from 8 to 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 31 at Lehman High School in Kyle from 8 to 11 a.m.

COVID-19 Dashboard

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

COVID-19 Latest: Two Central Texas High Schools Put Football On Pause After Staffers Test Positive

By Oct 6, 2020
A sign in Pflugerville during the coronavirus pandemic. A Pflugerville high school is postponing its next two football games after a faculty member tested positive for COVID-19.
Michael Minasi / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Oct. 6. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Trump Halts Coronavirus Relief Talks Until After The Election

By 18 hours ago

Updated at 4:55 p.m. ET

President Trump says he has ordered his representatives to stop talks with Democrats on a new round of COVID-19 aid until after the election.