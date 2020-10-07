COVID-19 Latest: Here Are The Food And Face Mask Distributions Happening This Week

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Oct. 7. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Here’s where you can get free masks and hand sanitizer this week

Austin Public Health, CommUnityCare and Central Health have been giving out free personal protective equipment to neighborhoods with high COVID-19 positivity rates. Face masks, educational materials and hand sanitizer will be available Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday this week.

Wednesday’s event is from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Turner Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr., Austin. Thursday’s is from 9 to 11 a.m. at Manor City Hall, 105 E. Eggleston St., Manor. And Saturday’s is from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle.

Emergency relief food distribution happening Thursday

The Central Texas Food Bank is distributing food to people financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The next drive-thru event is on Thursday from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker Lane, Austin.

Pre-packed food boxes are loaded directly into your vehicle. Organizers ask that you make room in your car’s trunk before arriving.

More food distributions happening this month:

Saturday, Oct. 24 at Del Valle High School from 8 to 11 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 at Lehman High School in Kyle from 8 to 11 a.m.

