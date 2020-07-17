COVID-19 Latest: Leander ISD Goes Online-Only For First 3 Weeks, Hays CISD Delays Start Of Semester

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, July 17. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Leander ISD opts to go virtual-only for the first three weeks of school

Leander ISD has joined the Austin, Round Rock and Pflugerville school districts by opting to conduct the first three weeks of school virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whenever students do return to Leander campuses, the Board of Trustees offered an idea of what the year will look like. Students from third through 12th grades will wear masks at all times, except when eating or for medical reasons.

Teachers, staff and visitors will need to self-screen for the coronavirus before coming to campus. But those plans were met with concern by some board members.

"I will tell you right now, there is absolutely no way that I am going to support bringing teachers back into the classroom given the current set of circumstances with COVID," board member Jim MacKay said.

Since more than 300 Leander ISD students don't have online access, the district will purchase hot spots for 250 students. The remaining students will have specialized help.

Hays CISD delays start of fall semester

Hays CISD will delay the start of the fall semester until Sept. 8 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came at a special-called meeting of the Board of Trustees Thursday night.

Along with shifting the start of school, once school does begin, it will be entirely online for the first three weeks. "This is not what we want. This is not what anyone wants," board member Vanessa Petrea said. "And I think we're all going to need a lot of grace. This is a Herculean effort that is going on and everybody needs to be applauded for the work that went into this. I think it's very, very good."

​The earliest date students would return to school for in-person learning is on Monday, Sept. 28. After that, it's up to parents to decide whether they want to keep their kids at home or send them back to school.

Austin Public Health opens new COVID-19 testing site at Pflugerville Stadium

Austin Public Health will open a new coronavirus testing site at Pflugerville Stadium — also known as "The Pfield" — on Monday.

The site will operate Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon and have a testing capacity of 300 people per day.

This new testing site comes with the surge of coronavirus cases reported in the area, which has seen an increase of almost 415% since June 4, according to Austin Public Health data.

You can take an online assessment to see if you qualify for COVID-19 testing through Austin Public Health at austintexas.gov/COVID19.

Austin ISD to host virtual information sessions about reopening schools

Austin Independent School District is planning two virtual information sessions to help families and staff understand what the return to school will be like during the coronavirus pandemic.

The district says participants will see what a “day in the life” of distance learning and on-campus learning will look like. The sessions will be streamed on Facebook Live, followed by Spanish interpretation.

At-home, distance learning will be discussed Wednesday July 22 ,from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. On campus, face-to-face learning and safety protocols will be discussed on Thursday, July 23, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

People can submit questions ahead of the livestreams here, or during the events.

School starts Aug. 18. AISD announced earlier this week that it will not offer in-person classes for the first three weeks. Classes will be taught virtually during that time.

