COVID-19 Latest: More Than 117,000 Texans Filed For Unemployment Last Week

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, July 9. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Close to 3 million Texans have filed for unemployment since the pandemic started

New numbers this morning show 117,244 Texans applied for unemployment benefits last week — about 20,650 more new claims than the week before.

Since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic started hitting the Texas economy hard, just over 2,998,540 Texans have applied for first-time unemployment benefits.

Some people filing claims have had trouble getting through and are waiting for approval. The Texas Workforce Commission says the best time to call is early morning or weekends.

Nationwide, more than 1.3 million Americans applied for first-time unemployment last week. The total number of people who are receiving jobless benefits dropped 700,000 to 18 million, the Associated Press reports.

Central Texas Food Bank holds distribution event this morning in Austin

The Central Texas Food Bank is holding its first food distribution event of July today.

Families can receive emergency food boxes with grocery items including milk, produce and chicken or pork. Due to COVID-19, no walk-ups are allowed.

Drivers should make space in their vehicles before arriving. The event will be at Nelson Field on Berkman Drive off of 290 East from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If you can't make today's event, the food bank has a map of places where you can find food now.

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.