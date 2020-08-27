COVID-19 Latest: More Than $20 Million In Relief Funds Distributed To Austin Businesses, Residents

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Aug. 27. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin has passed out more than $20 million in relief funds to individuals and businesses

The City of Austin says it has distributed more than $23.7 million in relief grants and loans to people and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the last five months. Another $9.3 million will be distributed in the next few weeks.

The money has been given out through several relief programs created by the Economic Development Department. Here’s a breakdown of what money went where:

The Austin Childcare Provider Relief Fund: $900,000 went to 72 child care providers.

The Austin Creative Space Disaster Relief Program: $987,943 went to 32 live music venues, performance spaces, art galleries, arts-focused nonprofits and artists facing displacement.

The Austin Economic Injury Bridge Loan Program: $645,000 in short-term, low interest loans went to 19 small businesses.

The Austin Music Disaster Relief Fund: $1.5 million has been distributed among 1,500 musicians.

The Austin Non-Profit Relief Grant: $3.5 million went to 217 nonprofits.

The Austin Small Business Relief Grant: $16,243,367 went to 885 small businesses.

The Austin Creative Worker Relief Grant: $3,342,500 will go to more than 1,600 workers in the creative sector. This is in progress.

Officials recognize there is still more need. The department plans to launch additional grants in the coming weeks focusing on support for commercial property owners, nonprofits and the mental health.

“We've seen $128 million in requests for funds from small businesses which far exceeds the amount of money currently available,” Susana Carbajal, assistant director for the Economic Development Department, said in a press release. “Until other federal recovery funds are allocated, we are working to meet industry needs through other services – including providing free online coaching and classes for business owners, and updating our recovery website, ATXrecovers.com, with new information about grants, loans, tax assistance, legal aid, and more.”

Food bank to host food distribution Thursday and Saturday morning

The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting food distribution events Thursday and Saturday for families facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-packed boxes of food are handed out via drive-thru. The food bank asks that people make space in their vehicle’s trunk before arriving.

Thursday’s distribution ran from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Toney Burger Stadium, 3200 Jones Rd., Austin. Saturday’s distribution is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Travis County Expo Center, 7311 Decker Ln., Austin.

More than 52,000 Texans applied for unemployment last week

New numbers out this morning show about 52,300 Texans applied for unemployment benefits last week. That's about 9,000 fewer claims than the week before.

Since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic started hitting the Texas economy hard, just about 3,494, 240 Texans have applied for first-time unemployment benefits.

Texas will not be contributing $100 a week to go along with $300 in additional weekly unemployment benefits President Donald Trump announced earlier this month.

