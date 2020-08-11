COVID-19 Latest: Nation's First Virtual Criminal Jury Trial Takes Place In Travis County

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Aug. 11. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Country’s first virtual criminal jury trial takes place

The nation’s first virtual criminal jury trial is taking place Tuesday in Travis County.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced courts to close their doors and court hearings to go online via video conference platforms like Zoom. Since June, Texas has held fewer than 10 jury trials in person because of COVID-19 precautions, according to the Texas Office of Court Administration.

Travis County Justice of the Peace Nicholas Chu is hosting the first virtual criminal jury trial, which is a misdemeanor traffic case. Everything, including the jury selection, testimony and verdict, will be done online. The Office of Court Administration loaned iPads to potential jurors who did not have access to technology.

“Jury summonses were sent out in July, and 30 jurors will show up for virtual jury selection from the comfort of their homes,” the office said in a press release.

$600,000 will go to smaller Hays County businesses unable to get federal COVID-19 relief

The Hays County Emergency Cash Assistance Program will provide a total of $600,000 to local businesses that are struggling as a result of the pandemic. Applications are open as of Monday and will close on Dec. 31 or when all of the funds are distributed — whichever comes first.

The funding will provide grants of up to $10,000 to qualifying businesses on a first-come, first served basis. The program is intended for smaller businesses in Hays County that were unable to secure federal coronavirus relief funds earlier this year.

The application can be found in English and Spanish at PeopleFund.org/Hays.

