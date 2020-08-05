COVID-19 Latest: Nearly Half Of UT Austin Students Plan To Take Classes Completely Online In Fall

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednedsay, Aug. 5. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Nearly half of UT Austin students plan to take all classes online

About 45-50% of UT Austin students have opted to take classes completely online this fall, interim UT President Jay Hartzell said Tuesday during an update on plans for the upcoming semester.

“When that reduction in density on our campus is combined with our various safety measures and our testing measures, we think and believe this is going to create a safer campus for everybody,” Hartzell said.

UT is planning to offer a mix of online, in-person and hybrid classes. Hartzell explained that 75% of seats will be delivered online, 20% in hybrid classes and 5% in person.

The university also plans to test hundreds of symptomatic students each day, and aims to proactively test up to 5,000 people in the UT community each week.

Hartzell said the university is relying on in-house expertise, including Dell Medical School, UT Health Austin and its scientists, to deliver this testing.

“By developing this ability in-house, we’re much more insulated from many of the supply-chain issues that can affect testing through relying upon an outside vendor,” Hartzell said.

The fall semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 26. The university is asking students to self-quarantine for 14 days before they get to campus.

Bastrop County launches a second community COVID-19 testing site

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management has launched a second community testing site at Elgin Ascension Seton, located at 200 Roy Rivers Rd. The new location will provide free COVID-19 tests to eligible Bastrop residents who register beforehand — either at BastropCountyCOVID19.org or by calling 512-972-5560.

The Elgin testing site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The county says the other testing site, located in Bastrop at Mayfest Park, is still operational. Residents can choose which location they prefer, but they'll need to make an appointment online before showing up.

The cumulative total of coronavirus cases in Bastrop County is at 1,302, and 17 people have died.

COVID-19 Dashboards

