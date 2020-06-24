COVID-19 Latest: New York, New Jersey And Connecticut To Impose Restrictions On Travelers From Texas

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, June 24. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announce travel restrictions for Texans

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have announced travel restrictions for people heading to their states from Texas and eight other states.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a tweet that people traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days. The travel advisory goes into effect at midnight tonight.

The other states included in the advisory are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Washington.

