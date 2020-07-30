COVID-19 Latest: Round Rock ISD Holds Virtual Town Halls On Upcoming School Year

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, July 30. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Escott warns against allowing fans in the stadium for UT football games

"Let's stick to watching football on TV this Fall," Austin Public Health's top doctor said in a tweet this morning, referencing UT's plans to allow fans at the stadium when the season starts.

On Wednesday, interim President Jay Hartzell said UT is looking into limiting capacity at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to 25%. Earlier this month, the university said football games would continue this fall with 50% capacity. The stadium can hold 100,000 fans.

"The challenge with UT Football at 25% capacity...if the prevalence of disease on game day is similar to today, with 25,000 fans we can expect more than 100 of those fans to be COVID-19 positive...and then it multiplies," Dr. Mark Escott tweeted.

More than 76,000 Texans applied for unemployment benefits last week

New numbers out this morning show 76,109 Texans applied for unemployment benefits last week – about 11,800 fewer than the week before.

Since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic started hitting the state's economy hard, 3.3 million Texans have applied for first-time unemployment benefits.

The Labor Department reported another 1.4 million people nationwide filed for state unemployment last week, an increase of 12,000. It was the second week in a row of increased unemployment filings.

The economic figures come a day after the country marked 150,000 lives lost now due to the coronavirus.

Round Rock ISD holds virtual town halls on the upcoming school year

The Round Rock Independent School District has started holding a series of virtual town halls to prepare parents and students for what remote and in-person classes will look like this coming semester.

During a town hall on elementary schools earlier this week, the district said students will wear masks and social distance within classrooms. Students will also use Schoology, a virtual learning system, so that if COVID-19 cases spike and local or state orders change, they can transition from in-person to at-home classes.

A second meeting tonight at 5:30 will focus on middle and high school campuses. The last one Monday at 5:30 p.m. will center on special education. Recordings of previous town halls and information on where to find the upcoming ones can be found here.

