COVID-19 Latest: Some City Of Austin Employees Are Returning To Their Workplaces Today

Some city employees are returning to work today

Some City of Austin employees are expected to return to their workplaces today. The return is part of a phased reintegration that had been delayed due to a surge in local coronavirus cases.

The first phase includes bringing back employees whose jobs require them to be on site, or who have to interact with the public or other city workers to do their jobs. The city says it's discouraging in-person meetings at work and is installing plexiglass barriers for workers who have to interact with the public or other employees.

All workers have to wear a mask and are encouraged to wash their hands and clean frequently-touched surfaces often. The second phase of reintegration is set to begin Aug. 24. It includes nonessential and essential employees who can telework but have some duties they have to do at work during certain hours or days.

The last phase would reopen all workplaces and is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Travis County sees 303 new cases over the weekend

Austin Public Health reported 303 new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County over the weekend — 224 on Saturday and 79 on Sunday. No new deaths were reported. Numbers reported over the weekend tend to be lower than those reported during the week.

As of Sunday evening, there were 396 people hospitalized with the virus in the five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties). On Saturday, there were 409.

There were 80 new COVID-19 hospital admissions reported in the region over the weekend — 48 on Saturday and 32 on Sunday. The seven-day average of new hospital admissions is now at 48.7, the lowest it’s been since June 24.

Local officials worry about the coronavirus overwhelming hospitals, so they’re keeping an eye on that number and adjusting restrictions based on it. An average of 70 or higher could put the region in stage 5, the highest stage of APH’s risk-based guidelines. An average below 40 could drop the area into stage 3.

