COVID-19 Latest: St. David's Launches Texting Service To Keep Families Informed On Surgery Status

By 1 hour ago
  • St. David's Medical Center in Central Austin.
    St. David's is launching a texting service to keep patients' families informed about their status in surgery.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Sept. 4. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

St. David’s launches texting service to keep families informed on patients’ status in surgery

St. David’s HealthCare has launched an automated texting service to keep surgical patients’ family members updated on the surgery. It’s a way for patients and families to stay connected in a time when hospitals are following strict safety standards because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Ken Mitchell, chief medical officer, said in a press release.

“We understand the importance of receiving frequent, real-time communication during a loved one’s surgery, and this tool allows families to receive the latest information in the safest way possible,” he said.

Available in Spanish and English, the service can be accessed by several family members using a unique code. Those who subscribe to the service will be texted when the surgery begins, when the patient leaves the operating room to recover and when the patient is ready for outpatient services or ready to be discharged.

You can sign up here.

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

