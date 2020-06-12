COVID-19 Latest: Texas Restaurants Can Expand Capacity To 75%

Here's the latest news on COVID-19 in the Austin area for Friday, June 12. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Texas restaurants can expand their capacity to 75% starting today

Restaurants in Texas are now allowed to increase the number of customers they serve. Starting today, restaurants can expand capacity from 50% to 75%, the office of Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Water parks were allowed to reopen at limited capacity on May 29, but Schlitterban in New Braunfels and Galveston are not reopening until tomorrow. They’ll have safety measures in place, including scheduling reservations, screening visitors and requiring face coverings.

Amusement parks in counties that have seen fewer than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 can already operate at 50% of normal operating limits. Starting today, all amusement parks can operate at 50%. Parks must screen employees for symptoms before their shifts, as well as check the temperatures of guests who allow it.

Fine arts performance halls were allowed to open Wednesday at 50% of their listed capacity.

Travis County District Attorney's Office temporarily closes after employee tests positive

The Ronald Earle Building has temporarily shut its doors after a county employee tested positive for COVID-19. The downtown Austin building, which houses the Travis County District Attorney's Office, is undergoing cleaning over the weekend.

The DA's office says employees will not be able to return to the building until Monday.

Central Texas Food Bank hosts food distribution event Saturday morning

The Central Texas Food Bank will give out emergency food boxes tomorrow to families hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pre-packed boxes include produce, milk and frozen chicken or pork. Only one person from each household is asked to attend the drive-thru event. Walk-ups are not allowed.

Meal distributions will be at Nelson Field at 7105 Berkman Dr. in East Austin from 8 a.m. until noon.

If you're unable to attend, the food bank has an online map showing where people can get food assistance immediately.

