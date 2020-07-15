COVID-19 Latest: Texas Teachers Protest TEA's Requirement For In-School Learning This Fall

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wedensday, July 15. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Abbott to provide federal funds to help some Central Texas cities with coronavirus response

Gov. Greg Abbott’s Public Safety office will distribute $41 million in federal funds to help cities and counties respond to COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday.

“This funding is critical to helping local governments protect Texans and combat the spread of the virus in our communities,” Abbott said in a press release.

Local governments can use the funds for overtime and hazard pay for first responders, equipment and supplies to support remote working, and personal protective gear. The funds can also be used to cover medical needs of county jail inmates.

The City of Austin is receiving $1.2 million in the first round of awards. Pflugerville and Manor are receiving about $22,000 and $40,000 respectively. The funds will be distributed this week, according to the governor’s office.

Teachers protest at Texas Capitol, demanding the state let them teach online

Teachers from around Texas sat outside the Capitol on Wednesday to protest the Texas Education Agency’s requirement that school districts provide in-person instruction this fall.

Previously, TEA guidance said schools can offer virtual-only classes for the first three weeks, but then they'd need to offer in-person classes for parents who want them. TEA later changed course Wednesday afternoon and said that local public health officials will be able to keep schools closed for in-person instruction this fall without risking state funding.

Teachers at the Capitol said they don't want to see schools reopen until the seven-day average of new hospital admissions from COVID-19 in their areas is fewer than five. In Austin, that would mean stage 2 of Austin Public Health's risk-based guidelines. Right now, Austin is in stage 4.

“Academics can be recovered, but our students' lives and their families' lives that they’re going to go home to – as well as teachers' and staffs' lives – once those are lost, we can’t get those back,” said Linda Harvey, a teacher from Cypress-Fairbanks ISD outside of Houston. “We can recover. It might take time and a lot of creativity, but we’re OK to do that if it means everyone is going to make it instead of being OK with losing some people along the way.”

Jennifer Peña, a teacher at Martin Middle School in Austin ISD, said schools shouldn’t open just so parents can go back to work and help the economy. She said she and other teachers have been delivering food and helping struggling families, and that the state and federal government should be doing the same.

“Teachers have always – out of our own pockets and our own hearts – provided for what our kids need and this is literally a stance right now to keep our kids safe,” she said. “That is all we’re here for.”

– Claire McInerny

Central Texas Food Bank to distribute food tomorrow

The Central Texas Food Bank will be distributing food Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Toney Burger Stadium, 3200 Jones Road.

Pre-packed food boxes will be loaded into the trunks of people’s vehicles. The nonprofit asks people to make room in their trunks before arriving.

Drivers should enter from the Highway 290 frontage road on the north side of the stadium.

Monetary donations to the food bank were being matched Wednesday. To donate, go here.

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.