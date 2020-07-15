COVID-19 Latest: Texas Teachers Protest TEA's Requirement For In-School Learning This Fall

By 1 hour ago
  • Weston and Lorri Boyd hold signs outside the Capitol on Wednesday.
    Weston and Lorri Boyd, a teacher with Leander ISD, protest outside the state Capitol on Wedensday. They and other demonstrators were protesting the Texas Education Association's guidelines requiring in-person classes this fall.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wedensday, July 15. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Abbott to provide federal funds to help some Central Texas cities with coronavirus response

Gov. Greg Abbott’s Public Safety office will distribute $41 million in federal funds to help cities and counties respond to COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday.

“This funding is critical to helping local governments protect Texans and combat the spread of the virus in our communities,” Abbott said in a press release.

Local governments can use the funds for overtime and hazard pay for first responders, equipment and supplies to support remote working, and personal protective gear. The funds can also be used to cover medical needs of county jail inmates.

The City of Austin is receiving $1.2 million in the first round of awards. Pflugerville and Manor are receiving about $22,000 and $40,000 respectively. The funds will be distributed this week, according to the governor’s office.

Teachers protest at Texas Capitol, demanding the state let them teach online

Teachers from around Texas sat outside the Capitol on Wednesday to protest the Texas Education Agency’s requirement that school districts provide in-person instruction this fall.

Previously, TEA guidance said schools can offer virtual-only classes for the first three weeks, but then they'd need to offer in-person classes for parents who want them. TEA later changed course Wednesday afternoon and said that local public health officials will be able to keep schools closed for in-person instruction this fall without risking state funding.

Teachers at the Capitol said they don't want to see schools reopen until the seven-day average of new hospital admissions from COVID-19 in their areas is fewer than five. In Austin, that would mean stage 2 of Austin Public Health's risk-based guidelines. Right now, Austin is in stage 4.

“Academics can be recovered, but our students' lives and their families' lives that they’re going to go home to – as well as teachers' and staffs' lives – once those are lost, we can’t get those back,” said Linda Harvey, a teacher from Cypress-Fairbanks ISD outside of Houston. “We can recover. It might take time and a lot of creativity, but we’re OK to do that if it means everyone is going to make it instead of being OK with losing some people along the way.”

Jennifer Peña, a teacher at Martin Middle School in Austin ISD, said schools shouldn’t open just so parents can go back to work and help the economy. She said she and other teachers have been delivering food and helping struggling families, and that the state and federal government should be doing the same.

“Teachers have always – out of our own pockets and our own hearts – provided for what our kids need and this is literally a stance right now to keep our kids safe,” she said. “That is all we’re here for.”

– Claire McInerny

Central Texas Food Bank to distribute food tomorrow

The Central Texas Food Bank will be distributing food Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Toney Burger Stadium, 3200 Jones Road.

Pre-packed food boxes will be loaded into the trunks of people’s vehicles. The nonprofit asks people to make room in their trunks before arriving.

Drivers should enter from the Highway 290 frontage road on the north side of the stadium.

Monetary donations to the food bank were being matched Wednesday.  To donate, go here

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Austin Health Officials Say Hospitalizations Are Leveling Off, But Facilities Are Still Stretched

By 4 hours ago
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus in Austin-Travis County are plateauing, local public health officials said Wednesday.

At a news briefing, Dr. Jason Pickett, the city’s alternate health authority, described the leveling off as a “glimmer of hope,” but said it’s too early to tell if that trend will continue.

Austin ISD Will Not Hold In-Person Classes When School Starts In August

By 20 hours ago
The empty hallway at Dawson Elementary
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

The Austin Independent School District will not offer in-person classes when school starts Aug. 18, the district announced Tuesday. All classes will be held virtually for the first three weeks of the school year. 

In Reversal, ICE Will Let International Students Stay In U.S. While Taking Only Online Classes

By Raga Justin 23 hours ago
UT Austin students pass by the main building on campus on their way to and from classes.
Tamir Kalifa for The Texas Tribune

On Tuesday, the Trump administration walked back recent guidance that would have deported international college and university students if they were enrolled exclusively in online classes this fall. The repeal follows outspoken criticism from universities, legal experts and higher education advocates, who deemed the rules unfairly punitive for foreign students.