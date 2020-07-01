COVID-19 Latest: Three Walk-Up Testing Sites To Open In Williamson County Next Week

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, July 1. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Free COVID-19 testing sites opening in Williamson County next week

Three walk-up COVID-19 testing locations are opening in Williamson County next week. Each of the free testing sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as follows:

July 6 at Hutto Middle School, located at 1005 Exchange Blvd, Hutto

July 7 and 8 at Jarrell Middle School, located at 101 E, Avenue F, Jarrell

July 9 and 10 at Liberty Hill Junior High, located at 13125 TX-29, Liberty Hill

People don’t need an appointment or symptoms to be tested. The county warns tests are in high demand, so there could be long wait times. People should bring a water bottle and something to provide shade from the sun.

The sites are offered in partnership with the Texas National Guard, so residents from any county are welcome to be tested.

In Hays County, residents ages five and older can get tested at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

No symptoms or pre-registration are required. The tests are free. People are reminded to wear a mask before entering the testing site.

TDCJ resumes accepting new inmates

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice stopped taking in offenders from county jails in April, after an increase in coronavirus cases in prisons. Starting today, the department will resume taking a limited number of inmates.

The TDCJ will start off by accepting about 250 new inmates this week from county jails that haven't had any cases of COVID-19. Offenders will be screened before arriving to the department's central location to ensure they're suitable for intake.

Inmates will be screened again at the TDCJ facility and housed separately for 14 days away from the general population. Communications Director Jeremy Desel says the state prison system has put safety measures in place for staff including temperature screenings and mask enforcement.

​​"By doing mass testing of our own offenders we have a better handle on exactly who, what, where, when, why — as far as making sure that the offenders are cohorted where they need to be and that they are not exposing anyone else to the virus," he said.

Desel said more than 150,000 inmates and employees have been screened throughout the correctional system. The department plans to monitor COVID-19 data before making decisions about expansion.

COTA hosts blood drive Thursday to help meet a growing need

We Are Blood, the nonprofit managing blood donations in Central Texas, is hosting a mobile blood drive tomorrow to help meet the growing need caused by an increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

The blood drive will be inside the Circuit of the Americas indoor event facilities from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Anyone feeling unwell or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to donate. Face coverings are required at the appointment.

