COVID-19 Latest: ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot Goes Virtual This Year

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Sept. 29. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Annual Turkey Trot is going remote this fall

The ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot is going virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The annual run supports Caritas of Austin, a nonprofit aimed at ending homelessness. This year is the event’s 30th anniversary.

Instead of a joint run, organizers are encouraging people to run or walk in their own neighborhood — or wherever they happen to be — on Thanksgiving Day.

“It will be different for sure, but hopefully the community spirit that has ‘super-charged’ the Trot for the past 29 years will energize our community once again, and the spirit of doing it together will live on,” ThunderCloud Subs co-owner Mike Haggerty said in a press release.

Registration costs $20 for adults and $10 for children, but prices go up to $25 on Oct. 15. All proceeds benefit Caritas of Austin. The Turkey Trot has raised $4.1 million for Caritas since the event began, ThunderCloud says.

More information and registration can be found here.

Manor ISD hosts virtual town hall to get families ready for in-person learning

The Manor Independent School District is hosting a Return To School Virtual Town Hall tonight to ready families for in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. Manor ISD officials say they will share more reopening information about school plans.

The district has extended the deadline for students to choose their preferred learning environment — virtual or in-person — until Thursday. Manor ISD students who opt for on-campus learning can return Oct. 19.

Today's town hall begins at 6 p.m. It will be live-streamed on the district's Facebook page and website at ManorISD.net.

COVID-19 Dashboard

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.