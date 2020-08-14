COVID-19 Latest: Travis County Extends Rules On Masks And Gatherings Until December

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, Aug. 14. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Travis County extends local disaster declaration due to COVID-19 until December

Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe has extended the local disaster declaration and public health emergency for the county until Dec. 15.

Biscoe's order prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people, with the exception of gatherings allowed by the governor like church services and child care services. The county judge's order also continues to require every person in Travis County to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth when inside a public building — or outside when unable to keep a six-foot distance.

The order says fines for violations of the gatherings order will not exceed $1,000, while violations of the mask order will not be over $250.

The order says that while the infection rate has leveled somewhat, Dr. Mark Escott, the interim Health Authority for Austin-Travis County, expects the number of infections to rise if the current rules are lifted.

Escott says people should stay home except when necessary, noting the area still needs to increase testing and contact tracing capabilities.

Williamson County holds free coronavirus testing in Taylor this weekend

Free, walk-up COVID-19 testing will be available in Taylor on Saturday and Sunday.

Tests will be offered at Main Street Intermediate School starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until supplies last.

The test offered will be a cheek swab, so people cannot eat, drink or use tobacco products 20 minutes prior to the test.

Food bank’s take-home meal program extended through end of month

The Central Texas Food Bank is extending its take-home meal program for schoolchildren through the end of the month. The program was slated to end Friday, but the food bank partnered with the YMCA to provide two additional weeks’ worth of breakfasts and lunches this month.

Parents or guardians must prove a child's enrollment at an Austin school to pick up meals. The food is distributed at the YMCA on Ed Bluestein Boulevard and the North Austin YMCA on Rundberg Lane on Thursdays. The meal packs include seven breakfasts and seven lunches.

More information can be found here.

