COVID-19 Latest: Travis County Hits Record With 418 New Cases; Two Bars Forced To Close

By 1 hour ago
  • Under Gov. Greg Abbott's phased-in plan to reopen the economy, bars in Texas can operate at 50% capacity indoors. Capacity limits do not apply outside.
    Under Gov. Greg Abbott's phased-in plan to reopen the economy, bars in Texas can operate at 50% capacity indoors. Capacity limits do not apply to outside spaces.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, June 20. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin Public Health reported 418 new COVID-19 cases in Travis County on Saturday evening, up from 295 reported Friday. One new coronavirus-related death was reported.

The five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell) had 29 new COVID-19 hospital admissions, according to APH. The seven-day average of new admissions rose from 27.7 to 28.6. Local officials worry about COVID-19 cases overwhelming local hospitals, so they’re keeping an eye on that number and adjusting risk and restrictions based on it. 

The area is currently in stage 4 of APH’s risk-based guidelines, meaning higher risk individuals (people over 65 and those with underlying conditions) should avoid gatherings of more than two people and stay home unless absolutely necessary. Lower risk individuals should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. 

Stage 5, the highest risk level, would be triggered if the hospitalization average rises above 70. If the average falls below 20, the area will move down to stage 3.

Two Sixth Street bars closed for violating occupancy caps

Two West Sixth Street bars have been shut down for violating the state's regulations on occupancy to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said Saturday it suspended the licenses of Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse and Buford's Backyard Beer Garden for exceeding the 50% occupancy cap Friday night. TABC also leveled the 30-day suspensions against bars in El Paso, Dallas and McAllen over the weekend.

Under Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency order, bars are limited to 50% capacity indoors, while restaurants can host at 75% capacity. Business owners are required to maintain 6 feet of distance between parties. Through an undercover investigation, TABC said it found evidence both Austin bars were exceeding those caps and failing to enforce social distancing.

It's not the first time Buford's has been called out for shirking state and local rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Austin Mayor Steve Adler mentioned the bar specifically after video from its Instagram account showed packed crowds over Memorial Day weekend. Then-Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt also shamed the bar, though both officials admitted there was little they could do to penalize establishments that weren't enforcing social distancing.

While they could lean on restaurants by penalizing them for violating city or county occupancy codes or noise ordinances, local officials couldn't outright shut an establishment down if it didn't follow local guidelines. TABC investigated Buford's after Memorial Day and told Eater Austin that it gave the owners a warning.

Since then, Abbott has come out and said his executive order does allow cities and counties to require businesses to mandate customers and employees wear facial coverings. Austin and Travis County followed with an order requiring businesses to enforce mask-wearing, with those rules going into effect Tuesday.

The closures of both bars come as Austin and the five-county area under the umbrella of Austin Public Health see a record high in new COVID-19 cases. 

– Andrew Weber

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Travis And Hays Counties Require Businesses To Mandate Mask Policies

By Jun 18, 2020
A face mask hangs from the rearview mirror of a parked car during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Travis and Hays counties are following the footsteps of other local governments in Texas and directing businesses to develop safety policies that require employees and customers wear masks. 

Groups Launch Website To Make It Easier For Younger People To Become Poll Workers In Travis County

By Jun 18, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

In an effort to get younger people in Austin to become poll workers during upcoming elections, local groups have put together a simple online application.

As The City Of Austin Ramps Up COVID-19 Testing, It Tries And Fails To Get N95 Masks

By Jun 18, 2020
Austin Public Health says it will need an ever-increasing supply of masks and gloves at its COVID-19 testing site in North Austin.
Michael Minasi / KUT

In an effort to secure N95 masks for first responders and public health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Austin has had to cancel deals with vendors that couldn’t deliver and return thousands of lesser-quality masks.

With Abbott's Green Light, Austin To Require Businesses To Enforce Mask Rules

By Jun 17, 2020
A sign at an Austin restaurant on East Sixth Street tells customers to wear masks.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

While the governor has said Texans can’t face penalties for not wearing face coverings, cities and counties can apparently mandate that businesses require their customers to wear masks. 

Austin Mayor Steve Adler issued an order Wednesday that requires businesses to start doing so by next week.