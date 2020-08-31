COVID-19 Latest: Travis County Sees 127 New Cases And 3 More Deaths Over The Weekend

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Aug. 31. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Travis County sees 127 cases over the weekend and three deaths

Austin Public Health reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County over the weekend. Three more deaths were reported, bringing the county’s death total to 380.

On Sunday evening, 139 people were reported to be hospitalized with the virus in the five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell). On Saturday, there were 163.

There were 56 new COVID-19 hospital admissions reported in the region over the weekend — 39 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday. The seven-day average of new hospital admissions is now 18.9, up from 18.3 on Friday.

Local officials have been using that average and other metrics to make recommendations about safety guidelines. Austin officials recommended the area move down to stage 3 of APH’s risk-based guidelines last week, as cases have leveled off and hospitalizations have declined. Officials are still encouraging people to avoid social gatherings and any gatherings of more than 10 people.

COVID-19 Dashboards

