COVID-19 Latest: UT Adds New Rules For Home Football Games As 42 More Students Test Positive

UT Austin unveils more rules for home football games; 42 new student cases were reported Wednesday

UT Austin has released more rules for home football games as 42 new COVID-19 cases among students were reported by the university on Wednesday.

Game day crowds will be limited to 25% stadium capacity, the university said. Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium has the capacity for around 100,000 people.

Tailgating on and around campus is prohibited all season. Pre-game activities like Bevo Boulevard have been canceled and all in-stadium transactions will be cashless. The Longhorn Band will not perform at UT's home game against UT-El Paso on Sept. 12, but a decision has not been made for later games.

There have been a total of 72 student cases since classes started last week. The university does not report any cases among staff and faculty since classes resumed.

SmileDirectClub backs out of plans for $36 million facility in Kyle because of pandemic

SmileDirectClub will no longer be opening a large dental manufacturing plant in Kyle. The company was planning to invest at least $36 million in the facility, but now says it's canceling the plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility would have created about 850 jobs, the city says. SmileDirectClub was going to receive a $2.2 million grant from the Texas Enterprise Fund and would have been eligible for $3.3 million in incentives from the city and Hays County.

SmileDirectClub, a teeth-straightening company based in Nashville, told KVUE the pandemic has significantly impacted the business and the virus has made it unfeasible for employees to safely travel to Texas to oversee the project.

It had been expected to open in February 2020, but the project was never completed. The 150,000-square-foot facility that the company was leasing at the Hays Logistics Center is back on the market, the city says.

