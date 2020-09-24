COVID-19 Latest: UT Austin's Proactive Coronavirus Testing Falls Short Of Initial Goal

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Sept. 24. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

UT Austin’s proactive COVID-19 testing falls short of initial goal

UT Austin said when classes began this fall, it wanted to test up to 5,000 members of the UT community each week for COVID-19 through a proactive testing initiative to try and find asymptomatic carriers. But the university is not even testing half that number.

​Jay Hartzell, who was confirmed as the new UT president Wednesday, says the university is not requiring students to get tested. Instead, it is encouraging them to do so voluntarily. Hartzell says the university is changing its strategies in the hopes of getting more students tested.

"For us, it's been everything from moving testing sites out into the community,” he said. “So taking a site into West Campus or Jester Dormitory or other places where we can make it easier for people."

​He says while UT is not forcing students to get tested, the university will continue to tie testing to extracurricular activities. For example, some students who wanted to attend the last football game had to get tested before going.

— Claire McInerny

COVID-19 Dashboard

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.