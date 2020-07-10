COVID-19 Latest: Walk-Up Testing Site To Open In San Marcos On Sunday

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, July 10. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

San Marcos walk-up testing site opens on Sunday

Hays County is offering more walk-up testing for COVID-19 starting Sunday. People ages 5 and older can get tested at San Marcos High School. The site will open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Thursday, July 16.

You don’t have to live in Hays County to access the testing, and no symptoms or pre-registration are required. Tests are free and made possible by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Army National Guard and the City of San Marcos Office of Emergency Management.

People are required to wear face coverings to the testing site.

Food Bank to host food distribution event in Kyle on Saturday

The City of Kyle and the Central Texas Food Bank are giving out meals on Saturday to families hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. People can receive emergency food boxes that include produce, milk and protein.

Only one person from each household is allowed to attend the drive-thru event. Due to coronavirus restrictions, walk-ups are not allowed.

Drivers are asked to make space in their vehicles before arriving. Food will be distributed at the Smile Direct facility, 300 Vista Ridge Dr., from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Advocates warn cuts to Texas health programs will make effects of pandemic worse

Advocates are warning proposed budget cuts to Texas health programs will make a bad situation worse in the middle of a pandemic. Many programs that provide health care and nutrition services to women and children would be affected by proposals being made ahead of the 2021 legislative session.

Gov. Greg Abbott is asking state agencies to cut 5% of their budget across the board as the state faces financial challenges. Stephanie Rubin with Texans Care for Children says cuts proposed by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission would affect programs that are currently helping families through the pandemic.

"I mean these are programs that help families get access to health coverage and health treatment, support moms who are pregnant or have just had babies," Rubin said. "They oversee the SNAP program which benefits for low-income families who need access to food."

Rubin would rather the state dip into its several billion dollar rainy day fund or work to draw down more federal funds. Republican state Rep. Sarah Davis of Houston has also been raising concerns about the proposed cuts. She said in a letter to health officials that the cuts place short term savings over the long term health of Texans.

— Ashley Lopez

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.