COVID-19 Live Updates: 280,406 Texans Filed Unemployment Claims, Bastrop County To Do Random Testing

Update at 12:08 p.m. – 280,406 Texans filed unemployment claims last week

About 280,406 Texans filed unemployment claims last week, according to new numbers released Thursday. That's up by about 6,000 from the week before.

Texas – like the rest of the nation – has seen record numbers of people filing for unemployment as the coronavirus pandemic continues. About 1.5 million Texans have applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March.

Update at 11:27 a.m. – McCaul expects the next round of federal aid will come with fewer strings for cities

As the U.S. House prepares to vote on a $500 billion in economic relief for businesses affected by COVID-19, Rep. Michael McCaul said the latest round of relief will focus more squarely on smaller businesses.

The Austin-area Republican told NPR's Noel King he hopes it'll expand aid for businesses with fewer than 500 employees through the Payroll Protection Plan.

He also pushed back on a suggestion by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that states could go into bankruptcy, rather than receive federal funding.

"I'm not sure I agree with him on that," he said, adding that he foresees the next round of relief to be more tailored to localities and that it could give mayors and county leaders more freedom in how they can allocate the federal money for local relief.

"What I tried to work on was [to] get more flexibility for local governments – particularly the mayors – to be able to have flexibility as to where to allocate the monies," he said, " that's what I've been hearing from my mayors, like Mayor Adler in the City of Austin."

McCaul said he expects a House vote on that within the next few weeks.

Update at 10:04 a.m. — San Marcos closes its parks until further notice

The City of San Marcos says all parks and facilities will stay closed until further notice to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The closure includes Children’s Park, Dog Beach, Skate Park and all neighborhood park playscapes and basketball courts. All public restrooms and water fountains in the city’s parks are also closed. Natural areas are open, but visitors must follow social distancing rules.

Update at 9:34 a.m. — How self-employed, contract or gig workers should apply for unemployment

The Texas Workforce Commission is offering more information on how self-employed, contract or gig workers can apply for unemployment if they've lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis.

The agency says these workers will apply for "Unemployment Benefits Services," instead of "Pandemic Unemployment Assistance."

The UBS application will ask why they were separated from their job and applicants should select "reduced hours," then choose "COVID-19" under the disaster impact section.

If eligible, TWC will automatically enroll the applicant for pandemic unemployment assistance. The agency says those who apply may get confused when they receive an initial denial for unemployment insurance – but this won't affect their eligibility for unemployment assistance.

Eligible self-employed, contract and gig workers will receive weekly payments of up to $207, plus $600 from the federal pandemic assistance program. You can find more information here.

Update at 6:10 a.m. — Local officials to announce task force to examine reopening regional economy

The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce and city and county officials will announce the formation of the Opening Central Texas for Business Task Force on Thursday during a press conference at 9 a.m.

The task force will “honor public health priorities and focus on how to thoughtfully and safely reopen the regional economy,” according to a press release.

Read more here from Jerry Quijano.

Update at 5:45 a.m — Bastrop County to conduct random COVID-19 testing Thursday and Friday

The Bastrop County Health Authority and Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management will conduct random testing at 14 locations in the county on these days, asking about 150 residents if they would like to participate.

“Random testing is done so there is a better understanding of the pattern and spread of COVID-19 in the County,” Bastrop County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said in a statement.

He said the county is trying to determine how widespread the disease is in order to help mitigate it. The goal of the random testing is to gather data from adults in the county who have not been sick or yet tested positive.

The county’s Office of Emergency Management says random testing is an important tool in the fight to slow the spread of the virus. It helps in allocating medical resources and staff more efficiently and aids officials with planning and guidelines for when businesses and activities can reopen.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

Austin needs state's help to combat COVID-19 in nursing homes, Escott says

Staff working at multiple facilities is contributing to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the region’s nursing homes, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Wednesday.

So far, 15 nursing home residents and at least one staff member have died, accounting for 16 of the 27 reported deaths in Travis County. Overall, 96 residents and 67 staff members have contracted the disease.

Escott has ordered testing for the entire staff at one nursing home. He is also discouraging employees from working at multiple facilities, particularly those with outbreaks. He stopped short of ordering staff to do so, because of concerns about personnel shortages.

“This is why we’re asking the state for new staff, for staff who don’t normally work in nursing facilities, so we don’t have a domino effect into other facilities," Escott said at a news conference. “Again, this crisis has been going on regarding nursing home staffing long before COVID-19, and I think COVID-19 is certainly highlighting some of the vulnerabilities that have been present for quite some time."

Other local coronavirus news from Wednesday:

Travis County has joined a lawsuit against an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott that restricts jail release for some offenders.

UT Austin says it expects to know more this summer about what will happen with this year’s fall semester. An announcement is expected to be made in late June.

Small businesses in Austin that have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for loans of up to $35,000 to provide gap funding as they await emergency loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

H-E-B stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. starting Monday, April 27.

