COVID-19 Live Updates: Abbott Eliminates Jail Time As Punishment For Coronavirus Order Violators

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Thursday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Wednesday, read it here.

Update at 12:21 p.m. — Drive-thru food distribution held at Del Valle High School

The Central Texas Food bank is giving out emergency food boxes Thursday to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The drive-thru distribution will be held at Del Valle High School from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The boxes include shelf-stable groceries such as tuna, rice and canned fruit. Families also receive hygiene items including toothpaste, shampoo and baby wipes. Drivers are asked to make room in their trunks before they arrive. Walk-ups are not allowed.

The food bank has scheduled additional emergency relief food distributions in May:

May 14 at Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Dr., Austin, from 9 a.m. to noon.

May 16 at ACC Highland, 6101 Highland Campus Dr., Austin, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 21 at Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Rd., Del Valle, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 28 at Toney Burger Stadium, 3200 Jones Rd., Austin, from 9 a.m. to noon

Update at 11:14 a.m. — Gov. Abbott eliminates jail time as a punishment for violating COVID-19 orders

Gov. Greg Abbott has removed jail time as a punishment for people who violate his executive orders that require certain businesses to close.

Abbott said the modifications are being applied retroactively to April 2 and supersede local orders.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said in a statement. "And if correctly applied should free Shelley Luther."

Luther, a Dallas hair salon owner, was sentenced to seven days in jail for defying orders to keep her business closed. The Texas Supreme Court has since ordered her release.

"It may also ensure that other Texans like Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata who were arrested in Laredo, should not be subject to confinement," the governor said. "As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place.”

The two Laredo women were arrested after offering beauty and cosmetic services from home, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

Update at 10:36 a.m. — Volunteers needed to help assemble personal protective equipment

Austin Public Health is looking for volunteers to help put together thousands of face shields that will be given to front line health care workers. People signing up to volunteer will need to be able to sort items and box them up for distribution.

The volunteers will need to report to the Travis County Expo Center. There are a few time slots Thursday and Friday:

Thursday, May 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, May 8 from 8:30 a.m. to noon

Friday, May 8 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can sign up for a volunteer shift here.

Update at 9:28 a.m. — Texas gets $5.8 million in federal funding for crisis counseling services

Gov. Greg Abbott's office said Wednesday the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received $5.8 million in federal funding for crisis counseling services for Texans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I thank our partners at FEMA for providing this important funding to help Texans across the state," Abbott said. "As Texas continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working to provide Texans with access to the mental and emotional support resources they need."

The grant allows 31 local mental health and behavioral health authorities to connect Texans to short-term crisis counseling services and is expected to help more than 260,000 people across the state, the governor's office said.

Texas residents can dial 2-1-1 to learn about programs and services. You can find a list of hotlines you can call or text on KUT.org.

Update at 8:22 a.m. — Just over 2 million Texans have applied for unemployment since the start of the pandemic

Numbers out this morning show just over 247,000 Texans filed new unemployment claims last week. That's about 7,000 fewer claims than the week before.

But since COVID-19 started hitting the state's economy in mid-March – just over 2 million Texans have applied for unemployment benefits.

The Texas Standard spoke with the executive director of the Texas Workforce Commission to answer your questions about unemployment benefits. You can read that Q&A here.

Update at 6 a.m. — Application opens for small business grant program in Williamson County

Local business owners in Williamson County who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for financial assistance from a new county grant program. The application for WilCo Forward opened Wednesday evening and closes June 30.

The Williamson County Commissioners Court voted to use $25 million from the more than $93 million the county received from the coronavirus relief bill to create the grant program. Small businesses with fewer than 100 employees, as well as sole proprietors, can receive up to $30,000 through the program, the county says. For-profit and nonprofit businesses headquartered and located in the county can apply.

“The Commissioners Court felt very strongly about getting assistance to our small businesses as quickly as possible to help them recover from the effects of the coronavirus restrictions,” said County Commissioner Valerie Covey in a press release. “We will be processing applications as soon as they come in so that business owners can quickly receive Wilco Forward grant funds.”

Catch up on what happened yesterday

University of Texas System to open campuses this fall

All 14 UT campuses are reopening for the upcoming school year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UT Board of Regents said in a virtual meeting Wednesday morning it’s still discussing how institutions can return to campus safely.

“While we’re hoping we can offer as much of a valuable in-person residential experience as possible, it seems safe to say that campus life will not be exactly like it was last fall,” Chancellor James B. Milliken said. “But it won’t be like this spring either.”

In mid-March, UT announced it would close its schools and finish the rest of the semester remotely. Officials have also moved all summer classes online with the possibility of opening some campus facilities such as research labs.

Milliken said the institutions are now working with officials including UT’s Commissioner of Higher Education to plan for the fall semester.

Other local coronavirus news from Wednesday:

Two free COVID-19 testing locations will be in Hays County on Sunday. One will be in Wimberley and the other in Dripping Springs, according to a press release from the county.

Austin is doling out an additional $3.3 million from a $15 million relief fund for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will be shared across eight nonprofits, in addition to the five organizations announced last month. This includes Goodwill Industries of Central Texas, which will get $1.25 million from the city, and Workers Defense Project, which is getting $400,000.

Pools are among the facilities allowed to reopen Friday under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order loosening restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The City of Austin is still considering when it will reopen city pools.

