COVID-19 Live Updates: Alamo Drafthouse Closes Theaters, Georgetown's Red Poppy Festival Postponed

Confirmed cases in Austin: 10

If you are experiencing symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call your health care provider. Do not go to a health care facility first. If you are uninsured and/or don't have a doctor: call CommUnityCare at 512-978-9015. CommUnityCare will talk to you over the phone and send you to the appropriate location.

Update at 7:50 a.m. — First known coronavirus death in Texas

A man in his late 90s died Sunday in Matagorda, Texas — about 80 miles southwest of Houston — with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center said in a Facebook post. A positive test was confirmed the following evening, officials said.

It's the first known death from the coronavirus in the state, the Texas Department of State Health Services said. The Texas Tribune's statewide count of cases is at 69 as of Monday.

Update at 7:16 a.m. — Mayor Adler gives update on possibility of business closures

Austin Mayor Steve Adler will give an update at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt on the status of business closures.

"We have been closely watching cities across the country move to close restaurants & bars. I've been on the record in favor of this as part of #Austin 's #COVID19 response," Adler said in a Monday evening tweet.

On Saturday, Austin instituted a ban on gatherings of 250 people or more, lasting until May 1. That was followed on Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance against gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. Monday, President Trump urged Americans to avoid groups of 10 or more people for at least the next 15 days.

The White House will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. Central.

News you may have missed Monday evening

Alamo Drafthouse closes all locations until further notice

All Alamo Drafthouse locations — except one franchise location in Virginia — are now closed amid the spread of the coronavirus, the company announced Monday evening.

“When we re-open after this unprecedented and indefinite hiatus, it will be in a dramatically altered world, and in an industry that’s been shaken to its core,” the business posted on its website. “We’ll be in close contact over the coming days and weeks with our teams, suppliers, and colleagues on what these closures mean and what we plan to do next.”

Already-purchased tickets will be refunded. Alamo said it is working with the Emergency Assistance Foundation to help as many staff members as possible.

Georgetown closes city facilities; Red Poppy Festival postponed

The City of Georgetown closed its public library and most parks and recreation facilities Monday evening until May 11 due to COVID-19. The city says these changes are in response to Williamson County’s recent restriction on mass gatherings of 50 or more people.

The City Council is scheduled to meet March 19 to extend its local disaster declaration until April 14.

The city’s annual Red Poppy Festival, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors and was scheduled to take place April 24-26, has been rescheduled to Oct. 23-25.

The city says people with library materials checked out can hold onto them until the library, which doesn’t charge late fees, reopens. Athletic field rentals and practices are canceled, and parks and recreation events and programs are canceled through May 11 as well.

City Council meetings will continue. Staff is working to find ways to hold meetings remotely, the city says, and people are encouraged to send in written public comments and watch a live stream of meetings on the city’s website.

San Marcos restricts gatherings of more than 50 people

Public or private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited in the City of San Marcos beginning Tuesday until May 11. Mayor Jane Hughson signed the order, which follows recent guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday.

The prohibited gatherings do not include office spaces, residential buildings, grocery stores, restaurants, malls, hospitals, medical offices, schools or institutes of higher learning. San Marcos CISD announced Monday that schools would be closed until April 5.

The city also closed San Marcos Public Library, its activity center and discovery center on Monday until May 11. City staff are exploring alternative options for residents to access services, such as library services, the city says.

“This is a fluid, evolving situation and we’ve taken these actions to follow the most recent guidelines from our national and regional health authorities,” Mayor Hughson said in a statement. “At this time, we would rather operate with extreme caution for our facilities and public facing operations that accommodate the largest number of daily residents, in order to do our part in halting the spread of COVID-19 within our community.”

Austin Energy offers to restore services that have recently been disconnected

Austin Energy says it’s reaching out to residential customers whose electricity, water or trash collection have recently been disconnected for nonpayment and offering to restore service as a way to help people cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the public utility suspended pending disconnects for that reason.

“It is important to note that the Utility Contact Center must speak with the customer before implementing a courtesy reconnect,” Austin Energy said in a statement. “We cannot automatically reconnect all accounts because we must obtain the customer’s authorization that services may resume in their name.”

People with questions about their account are asked to call Austin Energy at 512-494-9400.

Austin Energy is also warning about scammers impersonating call center employees and contacting people to threaten them with disconnection unless they send money or other forms of payment. The utility has already received reports of more than 20 scam calls.