COVID-19 Live Updates: Application Opens For Williamson County Small Business Grant Program

Update at 6:00 a.m. — Application opens for small business grant program in Williamson County

Local business owners in Williamson County who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for financial assistance from a new county grant program. The application for WilCo Forward opened Wednesday evening and closes June 30.

The Williamson County Commissioners Court voted to use $25 million from the more than $93 million the county received from the coronavirus relief bill to create the grant program. Small businesses with fewer than 100 employees as well as sole proprietors can receive up to $30,000 through the program, the county says. For-profit and nonprofit businesses headquartered and located in the county can apply.

“The Commissioners Court felt very strongly about getting assistance to our small businesses as quickly as possible to help them recover from the effects of the coronavirus restrictions,” said County Commissioner Valerie Covey in a press release. “We will be processing applications as soon as they come in so that business owners can quickly receive Wilco Forward grant funds.”

University of Texas System to open campuses this fall

All 14 UT campuses are reopening for the upcoming school year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UT Board of Regents said in a virtual meeting Wednesday morning it’s still discussing how institutions can return to campus safely.

“While we’re hoping we can offer as much of a valuable in-person residential experience as possible, it seems safe to say that campus life will not be exactly like it was last fall,” Chancellor James B. Milliken said. “But it won’t be like this spring either.”

In mid-March, UT announced it would close its schools and finish the rest of the semester remotely. Officials have also moved all summer classes online with the possibility of opening some campus facilities such as research labs.

Milliken said the institutions are now working with officials including UT’s Commissioner of Higher Education to plan for the fall semester.

Two free COVID-19 testing locations will be in Hays County on Sunday. One will be in Wimberley and the other in Dripping Springs, according to a press release from the county.

Austin is doling out an additional $3.3 million from a $15 million relief fund for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will be shared across eight nonprofits, in addition to the five organizations announced last month. This includes Goodwill Industries of Central Texas, which will get $1.25 million from the city, and Workers Defense Project, which is getting $400,000.

Pools are among the facilities allowed to reopen Friday under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order loosening restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The City of Austin is still considering when it will reopen city pools.

