COVID-19 Live Updates: Austin-Area Home Prices Continue To Climb Despite Coronavirus Shutdown

Update at 8:17 a.m. — Austin-area home prices continue to climb — despite the coronavirus shutdown

The median home price in the City of Austin is now around $412,000. That’s up 12% from last year according to April data from the Austin Board of Realtors.

Austin buyers had fewer houses to choose from last month as the pandemic and economic uncertainty kept many would-be sellers in their homes. Still, buyers snapped up what they could and pushed prices higher through most of the Austin area.

Median prices moved higher in Bastrop and Williamson Counties, while the number of sales jumped 16% in Hays. A trend that Romeo Manzanilla, president of the Board of Realtors, says could continue as people grow used to working from home.

“As they’re reassessing their workspace within their current home, maybe their current home just doesn’t suit their needs anymore," Manzanilla said. "Now the only way they’re going to get a larger home is to start to look a little further out.”

Manzanilla added that low interest rates have helped keep demand high for homes — despite the health and economic crisis.

Update at 5:15 a.m.— Williamson County justice courts prepare to reopen

Williamson County justice courts are preparing to open their courtrooms.

The Texas Supreme Court ended its statewide moratorium on evictions May 18. The county says in order to proceed with an eviction, the plaintiff must show the tenant is not protected from eviction through the Federal CARES Act.

Court hearings won't begin until after June 15, unless the case is an “imminent threat,” the county says. Jury trials will not happen until the courts receive more guidance from the Office of Court Administration.

Precinct 3 Judge Evelyn McLean, Precinct 1 Judge KT Musselman and Precinct 4 Judge Stacy Hackenberg plan to hold court remotely, and Precinct 2 Judge Edna Staudt will hold court in person.

Texas Workforce Commission votes to scale back on child care programs

Wednesday is the last day Texans can apply for a state program that provides child care subsidies to essential workers. This comes after the Texas Workforce Commission voted Tuesday to start scaling back programs helping parents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another program that supported low-income parents by covering a share of normal child care costs will end on June 1.

The moves come as Gov. Greg Abbott begins the second phase of reopening the state’s economy, including opening child care facilities for Texas parents.

Other local coronavirus news from Tuesday:

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says, as of Monday, 22 jail inmates are in quarantine because some are experiencing symptoms related to the coronavirus.

UT Austin says 11 members of its custodial staff have tested positive for COVID-19. It's unclear which facilities they worked in.

UT Austin announced it’s beginning the next phase of budget cuts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ZACH Theatre said it is canceling the remainder of its 2019-20 season due to uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic.

