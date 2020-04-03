COVID-19 Live Updates: Austin ISD To Stop Serving Weekend Meals, Construction Can Continue

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Thursday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 6:30 a.m. — City of Austin allows all construction to continue

The City of Austin is no longer prohibiting residential and commercial construction under it's stay-at-home policy. This comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an order – which went into effect Thursday – that all construction is considered essential.

Last week, the city put most construction on hold, unless it was considered critical infrastructure. The city's Development Services Department was going to review all other construction requests. But Austin Mayor Steve Adler says that's no longer the case.

"The Governor’s Order trumps the city and allows construction to proceed," he said in a statement. "We’ll continue to enforce the non-conflicting parts of the City Order to mitigate the risk for workers, their families, and the city at-large."

Austin inspectors will monitor construction sites to make sure crews are following proper distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Update at 5:45 a.m. — Austin ISD has to stop serving weekend meals

The Austin Independent School District will no longer be providing weekend meals starting Friday.

The district says it’s not able to provide them anymore because the Texas Department of Agriculture changed its policy for reimbursement of weekend meals. The district recommends families reach out to the Central Texas Food Bank for food assistance during the weekends.

AISD has been distributing breakfast and lunch for students and their parents or caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Fridays, the district had been offering weekend packs to help provide additional food security. Now, Fridays meals will consist only of breakfast and lunch.

Families can pick up food at more than 70 locations while school is closed. Parents can pick up the meals without their children being present if they provide documentation, like student ID cards. More information on the program can be found here.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

More UT Austin spring-breakers test positive for the coronavirus

UT Austin said now a total of 44 students have tested positive for COVID-19 after chartering a flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over spring break.

The university and Austin Public Health initially said 28 students had tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to KVUE, the travelers chartered the flight through JusCollege, leaving March 14 and returning March 19. The company reportedly refused to give refunds on the prepaid trip – and suggested it was safe to travel to Mexico amid COVID-19 concerns in the lead-up to March 14.

Other local news from Thursday:

Texas public schools won’t receive a rating this year, the Texas Education Agency announced. Instead, they’ll receive the label “Not Rated: Declared State of Disaster.”

More than 275,000 Texans filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week, according to new numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Movies that would have been shown as part of the South by Southwest Film Festival are getting another shot at screenings on Amazon Prime Video.

Four Capital Metro staff members — three drivers and one mechanic — have tested positive for the coronavirus, the transit provider said.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.