COVID-19 Live Updates: Austin Pets Alive! To Open Thrift Stores On Friday

By 44 minutes ago
  • A closed sign is placed on the door of a business in East Austin during the pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott announced some businesses can reopen with limited capacity on Friday, but not all are choosing to do so.
    A closed sign is placed on the door of a business in East Austin during the pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott announced some businesses can reopen with limited capacity on Friday, but not all are choosing to do so.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Wednesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Tuesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 5:15 A.M. — Austin Pets Alive! to open thrift stores on Friday

After Gov. Greg Abbott announced retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls can reopen with limited capacity on Friday, Austin businesses are now deciding whether or not they will open their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The animal rescue Austin Pets Alive! says it’s opening its thrift stores on Friday, with some limitations. 

Only 15 customers can come inside at once, and people must wear face masks and keep at least 6 feet of distance between each other. APA! says it prefers people pay with credit cards. 

APA! runs two thrift stores in Austin, the proceeds of which support the organization’s programs and animals.

Here are some other local businesses that say they’ll open their doors (with limitations): Broken SpokeDos SalsasGino’s Vino Osteria

Here are some that say they won’t: Alamo DrafthouseAustin Film Society

Catch up on what happened yesterday

'Not the time to flip on the light switch': health experts warn of more outbreaks if Austin reopens 

The graphs UT Austin professor Lauren Ancel Meyers presented to Austin City Council members in a virtual meeting Tuesday were “plausible futures” and not “forecasts.”

Nevertheless, they illustrated two possible dire scenarios for the Austin area. Remain at home as we are doing now, with schools and many businesses closed, until September 2021 and avoid a surge in hospitalizations – and have fewer than 200 deaths. Alternatively, open up a bit, as Gov. Greg Abbott has suggested, while still protecting vulnerable populations, then lock down when there's a surge in hospitalizations – and see about 6,500 deaths.

Reality will likely fall somewhere in the middle, with the city playing an in-and-out game, relaxing a lockdown once hospitalizations are steady and then instituting a lockdown once hospitalizations spike.

“How to gamble if you must,” said Meyers, who runs a research lab looking at mathematical approaches for predicting the spread of infectious diseases.

Council members called the meeting to respond to the governor's order Monday that allows malls, restaurants and movie theaters to open their doors Friday as long as owners limit occupancy to 25%.

Other local coronavirus news from Tuesday:

  • The Episcopal Health Foundation plans to spend $10 million on addressing the long-term financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Texas. Part of its strategy will be focused on helping nonprofits that are struggling.
  • The Red River Cultural District says it has distributed more than $40,000 in H-E-B gift cards to roughly 500 out-of-work event and venue staffers.
  • Hays County is partnering with two area medical facilities to provide free testing for residents showing COVID-19 symptoms who are uninsured or under-insured, and those who can't afford to get a test on their own.
  • Capital Metro is giving bonuses to employees who’ve continued to come into work during the coronavirus pandemic.
  • A coalition of more than 30 organizations is asking the City of Austin to open more space on neighborhood streets for walking and cycling. 

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

COVID-19 April 28 Updates: Alamo Drafthouse Won't Open Theaters, Austin ISD Opens Outdoor Spaces

By Apr 28, 2020
Murals adorn closed businesses in downtown Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
Michael Minasi / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Tuesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Monday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

When It Comes To Planning Austin ISD's Budget During A Pandemic, There Are 'No Safe Assumptions'

By 20 hours ago
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin Independent School District has spent $7.6 million in the last six weeks addressing changes related to the coronavirus pandemic, including new technology and software for online learning and increased pay for staff on the front lines. 

More Essential Than Ever, Low-Wage Workers Demand More

By , & 15 hours ago

For grocery delivery worker Willy Solis, the last straw came when the app Shipt changed his pay — in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

It wasn't the first time that Shipt, owned by Target, had tinkered with that formula. Solis had complained about smaller paychecks and lack of pay transparency. But now he and others like him were putting their health on the line to do their work. Solis decided he had to take action. From his home in Denton, Texas, he logged on to Facebook and started organizing a nationwide walkout.

Gov. Greg Abbott Ends Self-Quarantine Mandate For Travelers From Louisiana

By 13 hours ago
A TXDOT sign on a highway near Houston during the coronavirus pandemic on April 1.
Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

Texas is ending restrictions on travelers from Louisiana that began a month ago to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.