COVID-19 Live Updates: Austin Pets Alive! To Open Thrift Stores On Friday

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Wednesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Tuesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 5:15 A.M. — Austin Pets Alive! to open thrift stores on Friday

After Gov. Greg Abbott announced retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls can reopen with limited capacity on Friday, Austin businesses are now deciding whether or not they will open their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The animal rescue Austin Pets Alive! says it’s opening its thrift stores on Friday, with some limitations.

Only 15 customers can come inside at once, and people must wear face masks and keep at least 6 feet of distance between each other. APA! says it prefers people pay with credit cards.

APA! runs two thrift stores in Austin, the proceeds of which support the organization’s programs and animals.

Here are some other local businesses that say they’ll open their doors (with limitations): Broken Spoke, Dos Salsas, Gino’s Vino Osteria

Here are some that say they won’t: Alamo Drafthouse, Austin Film Society

Catch up on what happened yesterday

'Not the time to flip on the light switch': health experts warn of more outbreaks if Austin reopens

The graphs UT Austin professor Lauren Ancel Meyers presented to Austin City Council members in a virtual meeting Tuesday were “plausible futures” and not “forecasts.”

Nevertheless, they illustrated two possible dire scenarios for the Austin area. Remain at home as we are doing now, with schools and many businesses closed, until September 2021 and avoid a surge in hospitalizations – and have fewer than 200 deaths. Alternatively, open up a bit, as Gov. Greg Abbott has suggested, while still protecting vulnerable populations, then lock down when there's a surge in hospitalizations – and see about 6,500 deaths.

Reality will likely fall somewhere in the middle, with the city playing an in-and-out game, relaxing a lockdown once hospitalizations are steady and then instituting a lockdown once hospitalizations spike.

“How to gamble if you must,” said Meyers, who runs a research lab looking at mathematical approaches for predicting the spread of infectious diseases.

Council members called the meeting to respond to the governor's order Monday that allows malls, restaurants and movie theaters to open their doors Friday as long as owners limit occupancy to 25%.

Other local coronavirus news from Tuesday:

The Episcopal Health Foundation plans to spend $10 million on addressing the long-term financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Texas. Part of its strategy will be focused on helping nonprofits that are struggling.

The Red River Cultural District says it has distributed more than $40,000 in H-E-B gift cards to roughly 500 out-of-work event and venue staffers.

Hays County is partnering with two area medical facilities to provide free testing for residents showing COVID-19 symptoms who are uninsured or under-insured, and those who can't afford to get a test on their own.

Capital Metro is giving bonuses to employees who’ve continued to come into work during the coronavirus pandemic.

A coalition of more than 30 organizations is asking the City of Austin to open more space on neighborhood streets for walking and cycling.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.