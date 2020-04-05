COVID-19 Live Updates: Capital Metro Employee With COVID-19 Dies

We'll be updating this story throughout the weekend with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Friday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Capital Metro employee with COVID-19 dies

A Capital Metro employee who tested positive for COVID-19 died on Saturday, the transit agency said Sunday.

“While a cause of death has not been confirmed, we were made aware earlier this week that he tested positive for COVID-19,” the agency wrote in a statement.

The employee worked in bus maintenance and didn’t interact with the public. His last day at work was March 16.

“The Capital Metro family mourns the passing of our friend and colleague and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this time,” the agency said. “We ask our Central Texas community to honor our beloved colleague by staying home and using our service for essential trips only.”

Austin-Travis County creates social services branch

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center has set up a specific branch to address social service needs. The branch consists of several task forces that will work on issues including homelessness, food access and behavioral health.

The Homelessness Task Force will work on strategies around hygiene, food access, shelter and quarantine space.

The Food Access Task Force will coordinate with agencies in the community on immediate responses to food needs and on preparing for likely spikes in demand for food assistance.

The Behavioral Task Force will coordinate with Integral Care and other organizations to provide mental health and substance abuse services.

“The ability for everyone to participate in the public health response is in the best interest of our community’s safety as a whole,” Vella Karman, the city’s Interim Homeless Services Officer, said in a statement.

Other local news from Saturday:

Austin creates interactive map to help homeless population during the pandemic

The City of Austin has posted an interactive map to help social service providers and people experiencing homelessness find the closest locations for services including showers, restrooms, hand-washing, charging stations and food.

City outreach workers are sharing the information in person and via fliers for people who don’t have smartphones or internet access.

