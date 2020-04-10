COVID-19 Live Updates: Cedar Park Creates Financial Assistance Program To Aid Small Businesses

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Thursday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 4:30 a.m. — Cedar Park creates financial assistance program to aid small businesses

The City of Cedar Park is creating a program to provide businesses in the city limits with financial assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will give a total of $200,000 to eligible businesses. City Council members approved the creation of the program Thursday night.

“During these past few weeks, we’ve seen many of these business owners rise to the occasion – not only helping one another stay afloat, but providing essential services to our community,” Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale said in a press release. “We couldn’t get through this without them. We are excited to be able to help these small businesses, for all that they have done for our community.”

Qualifying businesses will receive a grant of up to $5,000 or a loan of up to $10,000 that can be repaid over a 24-month period with no interest, according to the city. The program, supported by sales tax funds the city uses for economic development, will be administered by the Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce.

Eligibility requirements can be found here.

Austin City Council passes $15 million relief fund

Austin City Council members unanimously approved a $15 million relief fund Thursday to aid residents affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council members are asking that half the $15 million be used to help nonprofits meet increased demand for current services they provide, such as help for survivors of domestic abuse, rental assistance and food access.

The remaining money will be available through nonprofits for one-time direct cash payments to residents, via either a debit or credit card.

Other local coronavirus news from Thursday:

Austin City leaders on Thursday approved a plan to expand the use of hotels for people who can't safely quarantine because of COVID-19.

Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape announced residents are required to wear fabric face coverings when out in public.

More than 313,000 Texans filed for unemployment last week. That’s up by almost 38,000 people from the week before.

Researchers at UT Austin’s School of Pharmacy are creating 3D-printed customized face shields.

A federal court has again temporarily halted Texas’ ban on abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

