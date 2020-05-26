COVID-19 Live Updates: Census Work Resumes, Blanco County Considers Applying For Relief Grants

Update at 5:30 a.m.— Census work resumes in Central Texas — with protective measures

Some 2020 Census work is resuming in Central Texas. Census workers are going to continue dropping off 2020 Census invitation packets at front doors in areas where many households do not receive mail at their home.

That includes areas in Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Hays, Llano and Williamson, among other counties in the Central Texas region. 

According to the agency, workers will wear protective gear as they confirm or update a household’s physical location address and then leave a census questionnaire packet.

The Census Bureau had begun distributing census materials to these households on March 15 – but that was put on hold three days later because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Update at 5:30 a.m. — Blanco County Commissioners to consider coronavirus relief grants

The Blanco County Commissioners Court on Tuesday will consider applying for grants to help address costs associated with the coronavirus. 

County commissioners will consider applying for a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency – or FEMA. The agency has a public assistance program to help entities, including local governments, be reimbursed for “emergency protective measures” taken in response to the pandemic.  

County Commissioners will also consider applying for money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund which was created by the federal CARES Act. According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the county — based on its population — is eligible to be reimbursed for almost $420,000 dollars in unplanned expenses created by the public health emergency. 

Catch up on what happened yesterday

Memorial Day ceremonies go online this year, Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing flies over Austin

Many Memorial Day ceremonies this year were moved online due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Veterans Land Board held a wreath-laying ceremony via Facebook Live at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. It included a keynote speech from retired Admiral and former UT chancellor William McRaven and remarks from Veterans Land Board Chairman George P. Bush.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs allowed people to visit veterans cemeteries for Memorial Day but asked that they follow social distancing guidelines. The Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing held a flyover in the Austin area.

Other local coronavirus news from Monday:

  • ​The Austin Independent School District will continue to serve free meals this summer to anyone under the age of 19. Families can get breakfast and lunch for each child from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting June 1 — at the same curbside and bus stop meal sites set up during campus closures due to COVID-19.
  • The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Austin-Travis County rose to 2,933. That case count was up 86 from the day before.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

