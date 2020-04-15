COVID-19 Live Updates: Central Texas Food Bank Hosts Food Distribution Drive-Thru

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Wednesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Tuesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 5:45 a.m. — Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru Wednesday morning

Central Texas Food Bank is distributing food via a drive-thru at LBJ High School on Wednesday to help people facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 9 a.m. to noon, people can stop by to receive an emergency food box that has about 28 pounds of food. It includes shelf-stable items like peanut butter, rice and canned tuna. Recipients also receive a box of hygiene items such as shampoo, baby wipes and deodorant.

The food bank asks that only one person per household attends the event for health and safety reasons. Pickup will only be available to people in cars.

“We also ask that you attend this event only if you are facing true food insecurity since our resources are stretched to the limit,” the food bank said in a press release.

LBJ High School is located at 7309 Lazy Creek Dr., Austin.

Austin could see spike in cases from Easter weekend socializing, Judge Eckhardt says

Austin-Travis County will probably see a spike in COVID-19 cases two weeks after the Easter weekend, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said during a news conference Tuesday.

The spike would come from increased socializing during the weekend, she said, referencing data from cellphone GPS tracking company Unacast that showed a spike in activity and a lower social distancing score for Travis County.

"Where we had an A- before, we have a C now," Eckhardt said, "but I know we're going to get back to that A grade with regard to that social distancing."

Other local coronavirus news from Tuesday:

UT Austin announced it’s limiting new hires, freezing salary raises and lowering tuition for summer classes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Commissioners OK'd a hiring freeze in Travis County to offset projected losses of anywhere between $25 and $32 million this fiscal year because of COVID-19's economic impact.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is halting new admissions to its facilities starting Tuesday until April 27.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is eligible to receive $58.7 million in grants under the CARES Act.

Capital Metro says two more bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the agency’s total number of employee cases to seven.

