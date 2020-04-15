COVID-19 Live Updates: Central Texas Food Bank Hosts Food Distribution Drive-Thru

By 23 minutes ago
  • Central Texas Food Bank volunteers distributed food at Linder Elementary on March 13.
    Central Texas Food Bank volunteers distributed food at Linder Elementary on March 13.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Wednesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Tuesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 5:45 a.m. — Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru Wednesday morning

Central Texas Food Bank is distributing food via a drive-thru at LBJ High School on Wednesday to help people facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 9 a.m. to noon, people can stop by to receive an emergency food box that has about 28 pounds of food. It includes shelf-stable items like peanut butter, rice and canned tuna. Recipients also receive a box of hygiene items such as shampoo, baby wipes and deodorant. 

The food bank asks that only one person per household attends the event for health and safety reasons. Pickup will only be available to people in cars. 

“We also ask that you attend this event only if you are facing true food insecurity since our resources are stretched to the limit,” the food bank said in a press release.

LBJ High School is located at 7309 Lazy Creek Dr., Austin.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

Austin could see spike in cases from Easter weekend socializing, Judge Eckhardt says

Austin-Travis County will probably see a spike in COVID-19 cases two weeks after the Easter weekend, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said during a news conference Tuesday.

The spike would come from increased socializing during the weekend, she said, referencing data from cellphone GPS tracking company Unacast that showed a spike in activity and a lower social distancing score for Travis County.

"Where we had an A- before, we have a C now," Eckhardt said, "but I know we're going to get back to that A grade with regard to that social distancing."

Other local coronavirus news from Tuesday:

  • UT Austin announced it’s limiting new hires, freezing salary raises and lowering tuition for summer classes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • County Commissioners OK'd a hiring freeze in Travis County to offset projected losses of anywhere between $25 and $32 million this fiscal year because of COVID-19's economic impact.
  • The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is halting new admissions to its facilities starting Tuesday until April 27. 
  • Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is eligible to receive $58.7 million in grants under the CARES Act. 
  • Capital Metro says two more bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the agency’s total number of employee cases to seven. 

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

COVID-19 April 14 Updates: Austin ISD Students 'Displaced,' Two More Cap Metro Drivers Test Positive

By 22 hours ago
Downtown Austin parking garages sit mostly empty during the city's stay-at-home order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Tuesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Monday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

It's Not Always Safe To Stay At Home. SAFE Alliance Says Its Doors Are Open.

By 10 hours ago
The Austin skyline during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The City of Austin has enacted a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19 — but home isn’t a safe space for everyone.

The SAFE Alliance, which aids survivors of domestic violence or abuse, has seen a significant increase in calls to its help hotline amid the coronavirus pandemic, said SAFE’s co-CEO Kelly White in a conversation with Austin Mayor Steve Adler streamed on Facebook on Tuesday night. 

Why Wear Face Masks In Public? Here's What The Research Shows

By Hector Chapa | The Conversation 14 hours ago
People wear face coverings at Mueller Lake Park on March 27.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

With the coronavirus pandemic quickly spreading, U.S. health officials have changed their advice on face masks and now recommend people wear cloth masks in public areas where social distancing can be difficult, such as grocery stores.

But can these masks be effective?