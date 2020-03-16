COVID-19 Live Updates: Gov. Abbott Waives STAAR Tests For This School Year

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Monday with the latest local news on the coronavirus. If you'd like to go through a roundup of Sunday's news on COVID-19, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email it to us at news@KUT.org.



Confirmed cases in Austin: 6

What should I do if I think I have the coronavirus? If you are experiencing symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call your health care provider. Do not go to a health care facility first.

If you are experiencing symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call your health care provider. Do not go to a health care facility first. If you are uninsured and/or don't have a doctor: call CommUnityCare at 512-978-9015. CommUnityCare will talk to you over the phone and send you to the appropriate location.

Q&A: Your coronavirus questions answered by a panel of experts

9:03 a.m. — Gov. Abbott waives STAAR testing requirements

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has waived the state-mandated STAAR testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year. The governor said he has requested the U.S. Department of Education waive federal testing requirements as well.

Public school students in grades 3-12 take STAAR tests. The standardized tests – which assess reading, writing, writing and math skills – determine if a student is ready for the next grade level.

The governor's office said it's working the Texas Education Agency to make sure students are being taught while schools are closed and to tailor instruction for students with special needs.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said it has become apparent that, with schools closing across the state, "schools will be unable to administer STAAR as they would normally."

"Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families," Abbott said. The governor said superintendents should continue to prioritize the health and safety of students, faculty, and their families.

8:23 a.m. — Austin Public Libaries close starting Monday through March 29

The Austin Public Library announced Sunday that all library locations, the Austin History Center and Recycled Reads will be closed to the public starting Monday through March 29 "to balance the safety and health of our community."

That means all programs and events, including story times and computer classes, are canceled.

Holds and due dates on books and materials will be extended a full renewal period (3 weeks), the library said, and book drops will remain open during the closure.

APL's Virtual Library is still up and running, providing access to e-books, audiobooks, e-learning, entertainment, magazines and newspapers, homework help, and research and databases. The library is also extending its services on the virtual library, including: KANOPY (play credits extended to 5 per month), CLOUDLIBRARY (checkouts extended to 10 days) and HOOPLA (checkouts extended to 5 per month).

The library says the decision to reopen the library system or extend its closure will be based on the coronavirus situation.

