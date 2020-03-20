COVID-19 Live Updates: H-E-B Offers Delivery For Older Customers; Testing Increases In Texas

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday with the latest local news on the coronavirus. If you'd like to go through a roundup of Thursday’s news on COVID-19, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 12:52 p.m. — Smaller CommUnityCare clinics are closing

CommUnityCare Health Centers in Austin announced today they are temporarily closing some of their smaller, single-provider clinics.

Officials with the chain of clinics funded by the hospital taxing district in Austin said this is an effort to consolidate services to better serve people during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We must conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to protect the health of patients and staff,” CommUnityCare President & CEO Jaeson Fournier said in a statement Friday. “The most effective way to do this is to concentrate services at our larger clinics and temporarily close some of our smaller locations. At the same time, we are shifting many of our patient interactions to the telephone, meaning people can access health care from their mobile device.”

CommUnityCare also announced that medical staff in their mobile unit have been reassigned as part of their COVID-19 response.

Here’s the list of clinic closures:

Austin OB Manor-1408 Shadowglen, Hwy 290, Ste. 302, Manor, Texas

Austin OB Riverside-2410 E Riverside Dr., Ste. G-2, Austin

Carousel Pediatrics May’s Crossing-1201 S. IH-35, Ste 303, Round Rock, Texas

Del Valle Health Center-3518-A FM 973, Del Valle, Texas

Dove Springs Integral Care-5015 South IH-35, Austin

Hornsby Bend Health Center-1412 Hunters Bend Road, Austin

Manor Health Center-600 W Carrie Manor St, Manor, Texas

These closures are effective starting Monday, March 23 and will remain in place indefinitely.

Update at 11:39 a.m. — H-E-B develops grocery delivery service for seniors

H-E-B is partnering with the delivery app Favor, which it acquired in 2018, to provide grocery delivery specifically for customers over 60. The San Antonio-based grocer says orders will be filled on the same day and fees will be waived for the first 30 days.

Orders will be left on customers' doorsteps to maintain social distancing. You can find details here.

Are you older or otherwise susceptible to COVID-19? Here's a list of grocery-shopping options that will help you dodge crowds.

Update at 9:50 a.m. — Testing starts to climb in Texas

State officials say Texas has now completed 5,277 coronavirus tests so far, with yesterday's count being more than all the previous testing combined. According to data from the governor's office and the Department of State Health Services, 2,942 tests were done on Thursday. Up until that point, the state had done 2,335 tests.

Those numbers are expected to climb significantly as testing finally becomes more available nationwide.

The number of positive tests is also expected to climb significantly. As of this morning, Texas had 194 confirmed cases.

Update at 9:13 a.m. — Hays County now has a total of six cases

With one additional confirmation, Hays County now has six total cases of the coronavirus. The Hays County Local Health Department says the question of how the latest case, a Kyle resident, contracted the disease is unclear. The six confirmed are in the following cities:

Austin: 1 (Some Hays County addresses are in Austin)

Buda: 1

Dripping Springs: 1

Kyle: 2

San Marcos: 1

Additional information about the patients is not allowed to be shared due to health privacy laws, the county said.

Update at 7:45 a.m. — Two DPS employees test positive

Two Texas Department of Public Safety employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said Thursday night.

A recruiting employee who tested positive was last in the DPS office in Belton on March 16, a DPS document shows. The other employee with the virus worked in a driver’s license office in Carrollton, Texas — a suburb of Dallas — and was last in the office on March 13.

“Public safety is our number one concern, and the department will work in conjunction with public health authorities to provide any additional information necessary to notify the public of these positive cases,” DPS said.

Update at 6 a.m. – Texas driver's licenses expiration dates extended

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that driver's licenses and Texas IDs will be extended beyond their expiration dates until at least 60 days after the department notifies Texans that normal operations have resumed.

All driver's license offices are also closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The move follows Gov. Greg Abbot's state of disaster declaration over the coronavirus outbreak.

Update at 6 a.m.— Catholic Charities to distribute diapers and personal hygiene kits Friday

Catholic Charities will be passing out diapers and personal hygiene kits Friday in the nonprofit's parking lot at 1625 Rutherford Lane.

People struggling during the coronavirus crisis can drive through and pick up supplies from 11 a.m. to noon. The items will be distributed until they're gone.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that temporarily closes schools, bars and gyms – and limits restaurant service to takeout and delivery orders only amid COVID-19 concerns. The order, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday and lasts until April 3, also limits gatherings to 10 people.

The order bans people from visiting nursing homes and longterm care facilities unless they are providing care.

"This executive order is not a shelter-in-place order," Abbott said. "It does not prohibit people from doing things like going to the grocery store or gas stations or parks or banks. All critical infrastructure will be open and operational."

The governor also urged employers to require only essential staff come in to work and to encourage employees to work from home, if possible.

There were 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County as of Thursday evening, an increase from 23 confirmed cases on Wednesday.

The number of cases had been expected to rise as testing ramps up.

Austin Public Health has developed a five-phase plan for COVID-19 response and now believes the community is in Phase 5, which is “sustained person-to-person spread in the community,” according to the city’s website.

Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area — not from traveling — and they may not know where they got it from.

The pandemic has affected local transit. Capital Metro is asking lawmakers in Washington to include public transit agencies in any emergency aid packages in response to COVID-19.

The agency saw a 64% drop in ridership on Wednesday, the first day of a reduced daily schedule. Ridership was down 40% on Monday and 45% on Tuesday.

Even more concerning for Capital Metro officials is a potential drop in sales tax revenue as the economy slows. The agency was expecting $265 million in sales tax revenue this fiscal year.

