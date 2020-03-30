COVID-19 Live Updates: Lake Pflugerville Park Closes, Caldwell County Issues Stay-At-Home Order

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Monday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from the weekend, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 1:16 p.m. – Stay-at-home order goes into effect in Caldwell County on Tuesday night

Caldwell County has issued a stay-at-home order, effective Tuesday night at 10. The order follows the first confirmed positive case of the coronavirus in the county just southeast of Travis.

“This order is intended to strike a healthy balance between protecting the citizens of Caldwell County from the rapid spread of COVID-19 and keeping our economy from collapsing," Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden said as the order was announced Monday. "It is important to note that this order brings the number of people allowed to socially gather down from 10 people, as in the Governor’s order, to zero; no social gatherings of any kind will be allowed henceforth.”

The order will be in effect until April 8, but Haden says he will ask the Commissioners Court to extend the order for two weeks at a time until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declares the crisis over.

Update at 1:07 p.m. – Lake Pflugerville Park closed indefinitely

The City of Pflugerville closed Lake Pflugerville Park effective at noon Monday until further notice.

The closure includes fishing piers, restrooms, pavilion and trails around the lake and park. The city says Lake Pflugerville has become too crowded, creating a danger to the public.

“We are closing Lake Pflugerville to protect our community from COVID-19,” Mayor Gonzales said in a statement. “Now, more than ever, it takes the entire community working together and committing to stop the spread of this disease.”

Update at 12:57 p.m. – Texas will automatically renew SNAP and Medicaid benefits

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will automatically renew SNAP – the federal food assistance program – and Medicaid benefits, so existing clients can continue coverage during the coronavirus pandemic.

Until further notice, the agency says, anyone up for a renewal does not have to call or complete a renewal to extend coverage for food assistance or health care. Texas is also waiving interview requirements for low-income households applying for SNAP. This means people do not have to come into an office, and HHS will be able to process applications faster.

Texans can apply for benefits here.

Update at 12:49 p.m. – Abbott bans release without bail for some inmates

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Sunday that blocks jails from releasing inmates without paying bail who've been accused of – or previously convicted of – violent crimes.

Counties across the state are loosening rules to shrink the number of inmates to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Over the weekend, Harris County began working to release hundreds of inmates after it reported its first case of COVID-19 in its jail.

Abbott's new statewide order means an inmate cannot automatically be released on a personal bond if they've been accused of, or charged with, a violent crime. A personal bond requires regular check-in and drug tests. These types of inmates can be released only if they have the cash to make bail. The order also says a judge can consider an inmate's release for medical reasons, after the district attorney is notified and there's an opportunity for a hearing.

Update at 8:53 a.m. — Parents can now pick up lunches from Austin ISD without bringing children

The Austin Independent School District is expanding how you can pick up a meal at its 70 sites around Austin.

In an update Monday, AISD said the meals — breakfast and lunch, served weekdays — can now be provided to parents without their children being present. Previously, a child had to be with a parent for the meals to be distributed.

Parents will need to bring one of the following: an official letter or email showing their child is enrolled, a report card, an attendance record from the parent portal, a birth certificate for a child not in school or a student ID.

At curbside food pick-up sites, parents will need to tape their documentation to their car windor or dashboard so staff can review it through the glass. At bus stop sites, parents will need to place the documentation on the table for staff to see, the district said.

If the parent does not have any of the required documentation, a child must be present to receive a meal, AISD said.

Update at 6:15 a.m. — Williamson County reports first death from COVID-19

Williamson County says a man in his 70s is the first person to die in the county from the coronvirus. He died Saturday; the local health department has not released any other information due to privacy protection laws.

"To the family, we are heartbroken for your loss," Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said. "To the rest of the community, I emphasize that it is everyone's responsibility to stay home and stay safe in order to protect our community, our families, and especially the most vulnerable among us."

Officials say, of the 37 confirmed cases in Williamson County, eight have been hospitalized and seven have recovered.

Update at 5:30 a.m. — Three more cases confirmed in Hays County; six are recovered

Hays County has three more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 16. All cases are adults.

Six people have recovered, but 10 cases are still active. The countys says 170 people have tested negative for the disease so far. Three people have been hospitalized for it, but only two remain in the hospital.

Here’s a breakdown of where the Hays County cases have been found:

Austin (some Hays County residents have an Austin address): 2 total; 1 active

Buda: 5 total; 4 active

Dripping Springs: 1 total; 0 active

Kyle: 5 total; 4 active

San Marcos: 3 total; 1 active

Catch up on what happened over the weekend

Gov. Abbott expands travel restrictions; Trump extends social distancing guidelines

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott added more locations to his self-quarantine requirement Sunday. He said people traveling by air from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago, as well as from anywhere in California and Washington, must self-quarantine for 14 days once they get to Texas.

Additionally, anyone traveling here from Louisiana by road must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Abbott also announced the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas will serve as the state’s first pop-up hospital during the pandemic. Officials are looking for more spaces like this to convert into medical facilities in places such as Austin, San Antonio, Houston, the Rio Grande Valley and El Paso, the governor said.

President Donald Trump extended federal guidelines urging Americans to social distance to April 30. He had initially said the guidelines would be in place for 15 days, but said Sunday the guidelines will ask U.S. residents to socially distance for another month.

He said the worst days of the pandemic could hit the U.S. in two weeks.

Other local coronavirus news from the weekend: