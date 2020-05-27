COVID-19 Live Updates: Mayor Adler Says Tracking Daily Hospitalizations Is Key

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Wednesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Tuesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 5:45 a.m. — Tracking number of daily hospitalizations is key, Adler says

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the number of new hospitalizations each day is a key indicator in determining when things can go back to normal.

“By tracking that number we can see whether or not we’re getting a surge in the virus, a surge that would overrun our hospitals, which is the concern,” Adler said in a Facebook video Tuesday evening. “If our hospitals are beyond capacity, no one’s getting the care that they need.”

During the video, Adler displayed a chart that shows the number of hospital admissions each day in the Austin area. To prevent needing to implement new restrictions or closures, Adler said the area needs to avoid reaching more than 20 new hospitalizations each day. The graph showed the current seven-day average is about eight new hospitalizations per day.

Earlier this month, the city released a color-coded chart that outlines risk stages on a scale from one to five and what precautions and restrictions coincide with each level. As long as the seven-day average for new hospitalizations remains between five and 20, Adler said the Austin area will remain at stage three. If that number rises above 20, the area moves into stage four.

Adler expressed concern about videos he saw circulating over the weekend of crowded Austin venues, including one of Buford’s on West Sixth Street. He commented on the fact that many people in the videos were not social distancing or wearing face coverings.

“We don’t have enough police officers or deputy sheriffs to enforce our way into this,” he said. “It’s got to be something that our community wants to give the best possible chance of being able to reopen the economy.”

Adler said there will likely be a city press conference on Thursday to discuss local hospitalization numbers.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

Escott says pandemic is 'not yet real' for some Austinites, as Latino hospitalizations spike

Public health officials are pleading with people to continue social-distancing measures as the Austin area stares down the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Mark Escott, Austin Public Health's interim Medical Director, told Travis County commissioners in an update Tuesday that there are a couple reasons the area could experience another wave. Austin is just now seeing the benefit of all the preventative measures that have kept many cloistered inside for weeks, he said. Because COVID-19 cases aren't as bad as predicted and restaurants and bars have reopened, he said, people are letting their guard down.

Escott said he fears Austin may become a victim of its own success at preventing the spread and that the pandemic is “not yet real" for some. That speaks to his second reason: People haven't been directly affected.

"They don't know people by name who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 or who have died. I know all the names. My staff know all the names," he said. "They've talked to those individuals before they've died. They've talked to their family members because they've been exposed. It's real to us."

The county's head health official also gave updates on the "substantial" spike in hospitalization among Latino COVID-19 patients.

Other local coronavirus news from Tuesday:

Water parks, recreational sports programs for adults, driver education programs and food-court dining areas in malls can reopen this month with certain occupancy restrictions and health protocols, Gov. Greg Abbott announced.

Austin Independent School District parents say the superintendent search shouldn't happen during a pandemic. A group of parents and community activists has sent a letter to the Board of Trustees, asking members to reconsider the process for hiring a new superintendent.

People can resume making camping reservations at state parks on Wednesday, with arrival dates between June 1 and Sept. 7.

The Leander Independent School District will provide free meals for all students this summer through July 31.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.