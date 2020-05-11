COVID-19 Live Updates: Public Input Due Wednesday On How To Spend $12 Million In COVID-19 Relief

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Monday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 7:33 a.m. — Feedback due Wednesday on how to spend $7 million from the federal government

The City of Austin will receive just over $7 million from the federal government to help respond to the coronavirus – and it's looking for public feedback on how best to spend it.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and was authorized through the Federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. Right now, city staff is recommending $2.6 million go to emergency rental assistance, $2.3 million go to homeless assistance and $1 million go to the child care workforce.

There is also money set aside for artist educational programming and small-to-medium-size business loans. No money has been spent yet because the federal government must first approve all recommendations.

The city says public input on how it's spending the aid is required to receive the funding. People can give feedback by going to SpeakUpAustin.org. The deadline for feedback is Wednesday.

Catch up on what happened over the weekend

Total number of cases increases to 2,127 locally and to 38,869 statewide

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Travis County over the weekend. Fifty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county — 24 on Saturday and 32 on Sunday. There have now been 2,127 known cases in the county and 60 deaths.

There were 2,260 new cases in Texas reported over the weekend — 1,251 new cases were reported on Saturday and 1,009 on Sunday. Saturday’s increase was the third highest single-day increase since the state began reporting cases. The increase in cases comes as testing ramps up in Texas. There have now been 38,869 known cases in the state, and 1,008 known deaths related to the disease, an increase of 84 since Friday, according to the Department of State Health Services.

This was the first weekend of Gov. Greg Abbott’s new order that allows hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning salons to reopen with safety restrictions. Some began opening in Austin on Friday in order to stay afloat, but they’re facing challenges, like being able to afford protective equipment.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

