COVID-19 Live Updates: SNAP Recipients Can Use Benefits To Buy Groceries Online Starting Today

Update at 5:33 a.m. — SNAP recipients can use benefits for online purchases starting today

Texans who receive food assistance can use their benefits to buy groceries online starting Wednesday.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission says Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients can visit the website of participating retailers and use their Lone Star Card to buy groceries for curbside pickup or home delivery. Currently – the only participating retailers in Texas are Walmart and Amazon.

Officials say SNAP funds may only be used to buy grocery items. Other items and associated charges – like delivery or convenience fees – cannot be paid for with a Lone Star Card.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

11,000 Austinites applied for rent assistance from the city. 1,000 will get it.

The City of Austin and the local public housing authority received 10,738 applications for a slice of $1.2 million the city put aside to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic pay their rent. But only about 1,000 families will get help.

“The demonstrated need, as expected, far outweighs the amount of support that we have to offer right now,” Rosie Truelove, director of the City of Austin’s Neighborhood Housing and Community Development Department, told council members at a meeting Tuesday.

Renters who get the help will be chosen by lottery and the city said landlords will be paid directly by Friday.

Applications for the rental assistance program opened last week. To be eligible, applicants had to have been unable to pay rent for May and making less than 80% of the median family income which, for a family of four in Austin, is about $78,000 a year.

Other local coronavirus news from Tuesday:

The rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations is nearly double among the Latinx population in Austin and Travis County, health officials said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to Austin Mayor Steve Adler and outgoing Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt saying some of the requirements in their local public health orders are unlawful and “likely to confuse residents.”

The Travis County Commissioners Court approved more help for long-term care facilities dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus. It authorized more funding for "strike teams" that provide needed health care and staffing support.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is expanding its COVID-19 testing in prisons across Texas. The state is deploying “tens of thousands” of self-administered oral fluid tests approved last month by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization.

