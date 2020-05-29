COVID-19 Live Updates: Society Of St. Vincent De Paul To Distribute Financial Aid To Residents

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Thursday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 6:15 a.m. — Society of St. Vincent de Paul to offer financial assistance

Austin and Travis County residents can begin applying for financial assistance through the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Diocesan Council of Austin starting June 1. The organization is a recipient of the City of Austin’s Relief in a State of Emergency (RISE) Funding intended to help residents impacted by COVID-19.

The fund offers residents one-time financial assistance for rent, mortgages, car payments, utilities and some medical expenses.

People can apply by calling the phone number that corresponds with the first letter of their last name. The phone numbers will be announced June 1, the society says. Eligibility requirements can be found here.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is a Catholic lay organization that helps people in need.

Austin leaders encourage peer pressure to get folks to wear face masks and avoid crowding spaces

Austin and Travis County officials are urging people to wear face coverings and to avoid large gatherings as the city and the state reopen for business.

At a news conference Thursday, Austin Public Health's interim Medical Director Dr. Mark Escott said the five-county region's goal is to keep the daily average of COVID-related hospital admissions below 20. That average drives Austin's and Travis County's five-phased approach to reopening.

The key to that, Escott said, is the well-worn advice officials have been giving for months: Wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid large crowds.

Other local coronavirus news from Thursday:

Texas reported its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases: 1,855.

Just over 128,100 Texans applied for unemployment benefits last week. That's about 5,960 fewer claims than the week before.

More than half of the 3,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County are people who identify as Hispanic.

