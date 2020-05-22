COVID-19 Live Updates: Travis County Parks Open Most Boat Ramps

By 58 minutes ago
  • People walk and ride bikes near Auditorium Shores and the Long Center on April 13.
    People walk and ride bikes near Auditorium Shores and the Long Center on April 13.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Thursday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 5:30 a.m. — Travis County opens most boat ramps at county parks 

Travis County is opening additional parks and amenities on a limited basis starting Friday, including most boat ramps. 

Boat ramps at the following parks are open for day use: Loop 360, Mansfield Dam Park, Arkansas Bend Park, Cypress Creek Park, Mary Quinlan Park, Pace Bend (Collier boat ramp only), Webberville Park and Little Webberville Park.

Other parks or park amenities open for day use include: Reimers Ranch Park, Richard Moya Park (trails only), Northeast Metro Park (trails only), Southeast Metro Park (trails and fishing), East Metro Park (trails and fishing), Allen Park (trails only), and Windmill Run Park (trails only).

Amenities in these parks like athletic fields, swimming pools, camping, park playscapes and water fountains are remaining closed. 

The county recommends visitors wear face coverings and bring their own hand sanitizer. Groups larger than five are not allowed, except for families or people living in the same home. 

These parks’ ability to stay open will depend on the county’s access to necessary personal protective equipment for staff and visitor compliance with rules, the county said. More information on the status of county parks can be found here

Catch up on what happened yesterday

As Austin reopens, City Council asks staff to come up with protections for high-risk workers

Austin City Council members asked the city manager on Thursday to come up with rules or programs to protect workers at risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus, including people who are elderly or have underlying medical conditions.

Council members also asked the city manager to meet with community members to come up with policies to mitigate the disproportionate effects of the virus on people of color. Latinx individuals in Austin, for example, are more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19. 

Council members asked City Manager Spencer Cronk to come back with policy ideas by June 2. 

Other local coronavirus news from Thursday:

  • The Austin Independent School District said it will keep providing meals to children this summer at 70 locations. 
  • CVS announved it will begin offering COVID-19 testing at 44 CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations in Texas on Friday — including at five Austin locations and one Round Rock location.
  • Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order ending air travel restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 
  • Capital Metro will resume charging for rides next month, though the agency will still provide free rides to people who have been approved with the Texas Workforce Commission for unemployment benefits. 
  • Texas Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrmann and her husband, Greg, have tested positive for the coronavirus, she announced in a tweet.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

COVID-19 May 21 Updates: CVS To Offer Testing, Texas Supreme Court Judge Tests Positive

By May 21, 2020
Austin ISD serves curbside meals to students during the coronavirus pandemic.
Michael Minasi / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Thursday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Wednesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

'Nobody's Speaking With Us': Communication Lacking As Austin Seeks To Address Latinx COVID-19 Cases

By 23 hours ago
CommUnityCare conducts drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Hancock Center.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Latinx communities in Austin have been hard-hit by the coronavirus. Latinx patients account for nearly two-thirds of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Austin area, and at some sites they are nearly four times more likely to test positive for the coronavirus. 

Officials said Wednesday they're forming a task force to address that disparity, which was news to the Latinx advocates who called for one in the first place.

Join Us For 'Now What?', A Livestreamed Interview Series About What's Next In The COVID-19 Pandemic

By 11 hours ago
A traffic signs tells drivers to call 211 with coronavirus questions.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

What do you want to know about the search for a COVID-19 vaccine?

Join KUT’s Jennifer Stayton for a discussion with Jason McLellan, an associate professor of molecular bioscience at UT Austin, about how vaccines are developed and learn more about the search for one for the new coronavirus.