COVID-19 Live Updates: Two More Cap Metro Drivers Test Positive

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Tuesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic.

Update at 1:42 p.m. – Two more Cap Metro bus drivers test positive for COVID-19

Capital Metro says two more bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the agency’s total number of employee cases to seven. The individuals’ last days at work were April 2 and April 9.

The agency encourages people to act as if anyone could have the virus. It has enacted several physical-distancing measures, including putting a yellow chain in buses to create a barrier between drivers and riders, making rides fare-free and having people board through the rear door.

Austin's and Travis County's new stay-at-home orders include the requirement that people over 10 wear fabric face coverings while using public transit.

“Our operators will remind any customer not wearing a face covering of this new requirement and they have been instructed not to leave a stop if a rider refuses to cover their face,” the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

Update at 10:53 a.m. – H-E-B updates list on items with purchasing limits

H-E-B is easing up on how many food and non-food items shoppers can buy. The grocery chain removed purchasing limits on several foods this week, including chicken, bread, milk, water and frozen foods like pizza. Restrictions on buying baby products such as formula and diapers have also been lifted.

Shoppers are still limited on the number of egg cartons, pasta sauces, rice, dried beans and powdered milk they can buy. Limits on disinfectants and cleaning products – such as antibacterial wipes and sprays, hand soap and masks – are still in place.

To see the latest changes, visit H-E-B’s website.

Update at 9:54 a.m. — City and county leaders will discuss extended stay-at-home order at noon

Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Eckhardt and Dr. Mark Escott, the interim Austin-Travis County health authority, will discuss and answer questions about the extended stay-at-home order at 12 p.m.

You can watch the city's livestream on KUT.org.

Update at 7 a.m. — Austin-Travis County marks largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

Austin-Travis County is reporting 856 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday evening. Eleven people have died from the virus.

That’s up by 82 cases from the day before and up by 354 cases from a week ago. Hays County has reported its first death related to COVID-19 and has 93 confirmed cases. Williamson County is reporting 119 cases — that’s up by 38 cases from a week ago.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

Austin and Travis County extend stay-at-home orders

Austin and Travis County extended their stay-at-home orders until May 8. The original orders expired Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Under the extended orders, people over age 10 are now required to wear fabric face coverings when conducting essential work or activities.

Fabric stores are considered essential businesses under the new orders, so they can sell fabric and needed supplies. The stores will have to follow physical distancing requirements and limit the number of people in the store at once to no more than 10.

The extended orders also outline new instructions for people living with someone who is being tested for or has tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone living in the house must isolate until the health authority clears them.

Other local coronavirus news from Monday:

Salvation Army has temporarily closed its downtown shelter after 12 clients tested positive for COVID-19. The nonprofit moved its 187 clients to a city-leased hotel providing emergency housing until at least next week.

Austin Public Health has launched a hotline — called “Helping Austin Restaurants Today” or HART — to answer questions from restaurants in Austin and Travis County about coronavirus issues.

Parking for downtown parks, district parks and neighborhood parks was reduced starting Monday to discourage crowding. Residents can use the PARD parkviewer app to see which parks are affected.

The City of Austin’s Neighborhood Housing and Community Development Department is setting up several pots of money for people seeking help in paying their rent.

Hays County reported its first death related to COVID-19: a woman in her 80s who was living with a relative in Buda.

