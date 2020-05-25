COVID-19 May 25 Updates: Memorial Day Ceremonies Move Online Due To Coronavirus Crisis

  • Flowers are placed near a headstone at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas on Feb. 27, 2019.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Monday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 7:11 a.m. — Memorial Day ceremonies go online this year, Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing plans flyover of Austin

The Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing's flyover will start in San Marcos and move up Interstate 35 into Austin Monday afternoon, if the weather allows.
Credit Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing Facebook page

Many Memorial Day ceremonies this year have been moved online due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Veterans Land Board will hold a wreath-laying ceremony via Facebook Live from the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 10 a.m. It will include a keynote speech from retired Admiral and former UT chancellor William McRaven and remarks from Veterans Land Board Chairman George P. Bush.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is allowing people to visit veterans cemeteries for Memorial Day but asks that they follow social distancing guidelines. The Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing will hold a flyover in the Austin area from 12 to 2 p.m., weather permitting. Follow updates on the flyover on the organization's Facebook page.

Update at 7:05 a.m. — Austin ISD will continue to serve free meals through the summer

​The Austin Independent School District will continue to serve free meals this summer to anyone under the age of 19. Families can get breakfast and lunch for each child from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting June 1 — at the same curbside and bus stop meal sites set up during campus closures due to COVID-19.

Parents with kids in the car don't need to show documentation that their child is a student. If the child is not present, a parent must show either a letter proving enrollment in school, a report card, an attendance record, a birth certificate or a school ID.

Weekend meal packs will be given out each Friday with breakfast and lunch meals for Saturday and Sunday. AISD will provide meals to parents and caregivers through June.

AISD's meal distribution sites will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Update at 6:55 a.m. — Austin-Travis County COVID-19 case count nears 3,000

The total number of coronavirus cases in Austin-Travis County is now at 2,847. That case count is up 59 from the day before and 388 more than a week ago. Eighty-four people in Austin-Travis County have died from COVID-19- related complications.

Williamson County has 553 cases. That's up 72 from a week ago. Hays County confirms 270 cases, up 49 from the week before. There are 173 cases of COVID-19 in Bastrop County – 41 more than a week ago.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

