COVID-19 Roundup: UT President Tests Negative, Nursing Homes Must Ban Nonessential Visitors

UT president tests negative for COVID-19

UT Austin President Greg Fenves has tested negative for COVID-19, but will still continue to self-isolate for 14 days.

Fenves' wife was one of the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Austin-Travis County area, along with an unidentified family member who works at UT Austin.

Dr. Amy Young, chief clinical officer of UT Health Austin, said Fenves had symptoms that showed a possibility he "may have been infectious prior to his COVID-19 testing."

Young says the university is reaching out to those who may have had contact with Fenves recently and is asking them to self-isolate and monitor themselves for flu-like symptoms.

Texas tells nursing homes to ban nonessential visitors

The state is mandating that nursing homes ban nonessential visitors. That means only staff, certain medical professionals and providers of essential services can enter the facilities – and even they will be subject to COVID-19 screening measures issued by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Some exceptions on visitor restrictions will be made for “compassionate care situations,” such as end-of-life visitation.

“We understand how difficult these new restrictions will be for residents and their families and loved ones,” Texas Health and Human Services deputy executive commissioner David Kostroun said in a statement.

Any facility with a history in the past three years of “infection control deficiencies” are being targeted for inspection, the Texas Health and Human Services said.

Hays County and San Marcos issue state of disaster declaration

Hays County and San Marcos declared a local state of disaster amid coronavirus concerns during a news conference Sunday morning.

“The biggest message will be to understand why we are doing this,” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said. “Although the risk of severe illness may be low, we want every resident in Hays County to take the personal responsibility to prevent the spread.”

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson said the declaration activates the city’s emergency plan and enables the city to use disaster funding and resources available through state and federal agencies.

City of Austin cancels Statesman Cap10K Race

The largest 10K race in Texas has been canceled. More than 26,000 people already registered for the 43rd Statesman Capitol 10,000, which was scheduled to happen April 5. But Austin’s new ban on gatherings of 250 people or more means the event can no longer go on as planned. The city is also not permitting the race to be rescheduled again this year.

“We’re working diligently on a series of solutions. At this point, in either May or June after the critical coronavirus period has passed, we’ll invite participants to pick up their 2020 race shirt, bib and finisher’s medal,” said Jeff Simecek, Statesman Cap10K race director. “We’re also inviting runners to complete a Cap10K 6.2 mile virtual race when it’s convenient for them and to share and tag their photos and videos with the hashtag #Cap10Kvirtualrace.”

Simecek says all registered participants can expect to receive more information via email. Next year's race is scheduled for Sunday, April 11.

St. David’s HealthCare facilities implement visitor restrictions

St. David’s HealthCare is putting visitor restrictions in place at all its facilities to control the spread of the coronavirus starting Sunday. St. David’s President and CEO David Huffstutler calls this “necessary given the recent presumptive cases in our community.”

Visiting hours will be limited to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and only one adult visitor per patient is allowed at a time. No one under 18 will be allowed to visit. St. David’s will allow one visitor to remain overnight only in certain areas of the hospital. This includes pediatrics, neonatal ICU, and labor and delivery.

St. David’s says it will continue to screen people who enter the facilities. Here is a video of what people can expect to see and what types of questions they’ll be asked. St. David’s will not let a visitor in if they do not pass the screening test.

Catholic Diocese of Austin limits attendance at Mass

The Catholic Diocese of Austin says it is restricting the number of people attending Mass to 250 in adherence to the city’s new ban on large gatherings.

The diocese says ushers will be counting the number of people at church doors. If necessary, it will instruct parishes to host a simultaneous Mass on other church grounds, like a hall or gym.

The 250-person limit applies only to parishes within the Austin/Travis County area. The Austin diocese is made up of churches in Georgetown, San Marcos, Bastrop and other cities.

Movie theaters keep distance between viewers to prevent COVID-19 spread

Alamo Drafthouse has said it will start building in “buffer” seats around moviegoers — meaning that when you buy a ticket, the seats next to you will be taken offline and remain empty for the show. While the company’s official release announced the change only in some New York and California locations, a screenshot shared with KUT shows that it’s happening in at least one Austin theater.

The Austin Film Society is taking similar steps and on Monday will cut in half the capacity at its theaters to “encourage audience members to maintain distance while in the cinema.”

Both companies said staff members are sanitizing seats, armrests and cup holders, and that all staff will be wearing latex gloves during these cleanings.

Pflugerville bans gatherings of more than 250 people

The city of Pflugerville is the latest Central Texas municipality to ban gatherings of 250 people or more. A letter from Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales says it is also "discouraging concentrated crowds or gatherings, regardless of size."

The city is asking all organizations – including faith-based groups and volunteer organizations – to reduce any plans or programs that would allow people to assemble in groups.

Austin announced a ban Saturday. Read more from Andrew Weber here.

Mayor Adler says residents play an important role in preventing community spread

Mayor Steve Adler says the move to ban events with more than 250 people in Austin is an attempt to thwart the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

“This virus is coming and it’s going to spread just like the flu,” he told KUT. “But the cities that have done well are the cities that have managed … to not overwhelm the city or its health care system. So social distancing … is really our city’s protection against getting overwhelmed.”

Public health officials say the three confirmed cases in Travis County are not cases of person-to-person spread. Adler said the city still has time to contain spread, and that will require people to heed the directions laid out by the city.

“We have some control over how [the] virus impacts us, and that’s a good thing to have the measure of control,” he said. “But it’s also something that really makes it up to us. How this impacts Austin will be the result of the decisions we make individually and collectively.”

People over 60 with pre-existing health conditions are advised to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. Austin Public Health is also asking that gatherings with more than 125 people be canceled due to health concerns. Adler says these decisions were made with a focus on minimizing community spread.

“We shouldn’t forget why it is that we’re going through this period of time,” he said. “Everybody should really focus on making sure that we do absolutely the best we can with this virus. And that means creating an environment where the virus just does not spread the way that it has in some places.”